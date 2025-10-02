PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sanderson Farms Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

Golfbet Roundtable: Sanderson Farms Championship

Golfbet Roundtable: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Written by Staff, PGA

    The Sanderson Farms Championship returns to The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. The tournament features a $6 million purse and will be played on a 7,461-yard, par-72 layout. Kevin Yu won in 2024 with a score of 23-under.

    Eric Cole, Sam Ryder, Garrick Higgo and Danny Walker all sit atop the leaderboard after 18 holes at 7-under par after opening rounds of 65. Max Homa, looking to regain form, posted an opening 5-under 67 alongside young star Michael Thorbjorsen and defending champion Kevin Yu.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Sunday: 3:30-6:30 p.m., GOLF Channel

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 2-6:30 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Featured groups

    • 8:49 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Stephan Jaeger, Max Homa
    • 9:00 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia
    • 1:34 p.m.: Kevin Yu, Tom Kim, Tom Hoge
    • 1:45 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell, Rasmus Højgaard

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 1, 2025

    Rasmus Højgaard hoping Ryder Cup experience will strengthen FedExCup Fall push

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Sep 30, 2025

    Sanderson Farms: How to watch FedExCup Fall action from Mississippi

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for Sanderson Farms Championship

    Latest
    R1
    Official

    Sanderson Farms Championship

    T1

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T1

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T1

    Sam Ryder
    USA
    S. Ryder
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T1

    USA
    S. Ryder
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T1

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    -7

    T1

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T1

    Danny Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T1

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    -5

    T5

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Kevin Yu
    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

    -5

    T5

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW