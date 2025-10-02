Sanderson Farms Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
Written by Staff, PGA
The Sanderson Farms Championship returns to The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. The tournament features a $6 million purse and will be played on a 7,461-yard, par-72 layout. Kevin Yu won in 2024 with a score of 23-under.
Eric Cole, Sam Ryder, Garrick Higgo and Danny Walker all sit atop the leaderboard after 18 holes at 7-under par after opening rounds of 65. Max Homa, looking to regain form, posted an opening 5-under 67 alongside young star Michael Thorbjorsen and defending champion Kevin Yu.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Sunday: 3:30-6:30 p.m., GOLF Channel
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 2-6:30 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Featured groups
- 8:49 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Stephan Jaeger, Max Homa
- 9:00 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia
- 1:34 p.m.: Kevin Yu, Tom Kim, Tom Hoge
- 1:45 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell, Rasmus Højgaard
