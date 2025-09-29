Min Woo Lee betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Lee's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.

Lee has an average of -0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.474 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Lee has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.