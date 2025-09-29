PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24M AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Min Woo Lee is set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 in the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Lee's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Lee's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6876-72-72-70+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1363-73-68-66-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6373-69-71-72+57.375
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-71-76-75+1013.250
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5169-68-72-70-112.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6172-71-71-68-27.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament4971-72-77-74+615.000

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
    • Lee has an average of -0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.474 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged -0.775 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.010-0.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.351-0.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.3770.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.117-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.133-0.775

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.010 ranks 102nd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranks 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lee sports a -0.351 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation rate of 63.43% also ranks 148th.
    • Around the green, Lee excels with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.377, ranking 11th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Lee has a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 71st on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.
    • Lee ranks 50th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 851 points, and he breaks par 21.20% of the time, ranking 111th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

