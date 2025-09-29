Min Woo Lee betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Min Woo Lee is set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 in the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Lee's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Lee at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Lee's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|76-72-72-70
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|63-73-68-66
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T63
|73-69-71-72
|+5
|7.375
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-71-76-75
|+10
|13.250
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|12.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|72-71-71-68
|-2
|7.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|49
|71-72-77-74
|+6
|15.000
Lee's recent performances
- Lee's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
- Lee has an average of -0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.474 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -0.775 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.010
|-0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.351
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.377
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.117
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.133
|-0.775
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.010 ranks 102nd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranks 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lee sports a -0.351 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation rate of 63.43% also ranks 148th.
- Around the green, Lee excels with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.377, ranking 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Lee has a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 71st on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.
- Lee ranks 50th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 851 points, and he breaks par 21.20% of the time, ranking 111th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
