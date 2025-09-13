PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Procore Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for final round

    The Procore Championship heads into the final round at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California. The tournament features a purse of $6 million and is played on a par-72 course measuring 7,138 yards. This year, 10 members of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team are in the field, highlighted by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

    Ryder Cup rookie Ben Griffin carded a third-round 70 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round at Procore. Amateur Jackson Koivun is in second place after carding a 4-under 68, with Scheffler in third place, two off the pace at 14-under after a 64 on Saturday.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 6-9 p.m., GOLF Channel

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 4-9 p.m.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

