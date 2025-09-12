Procore Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
The Procore Championship heads into the weekend at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California. The tournament features a purse of $6 million and is played on a par-72 course measuring 7,138 yards. This year, 10 members of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team are in the field, highlighted by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
U.S. Ryder Cup rookie Ben Griffin stormed to the second-round lead with a 6-under 66, topping teammate Russell Henley by three. Amateur Jackson Koivun sits T2 alongside Henley after a second-round, 6-under 66.
After breaking his record of 21 consecutive sub-70 rounds with a first-round 70, Scheffler bounced back with a 4-under 68 to find himself at 6-under, eight off the pace.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: 6-9 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Sunday: 6-9 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 4-9 p.m.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.