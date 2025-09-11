PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Procore Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

All-time greatest shots from Procore Championship

All-time greatest shots from Procore Championship

    The Procore Championship continues Friday at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California. The tournament features a purse of $6 million and will be played on a par-72 course measuring 7,138 yards. Last year, Patton Kizzire claimed victory with a score of 20-under. This year, 10 members of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team are in the field, highlighted by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

    Mackenzie Hughes stormed to the first-round lead with a 9-over 63 to top Matt McCarty and Ben Griffin by one. In his Procore debut, Scheffler shot a 2-under 70, breaking his record-tying streak of rounds in the 60s.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 1-4 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday: 6-9 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Sunday: 6-9 p.m., GOLF Channel

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Friday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: 3-9 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 4-9 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Featured groups

    • 10:33 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley
    • 11:06 a.m.: Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas
    • 3:38 p.m.: Garrick Higgo, Joe Highsmith, Patton Kizzire
    • 4:00 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Official

    Procore Championship

    1

    Mackenzie Hughes
    T2

    Matt McCarty
    T2

    Ben Griffin
    T4

    Lanto Griffin
    T4

    Russell Henley
    6

    Anders Albertson
