Procore Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

The Procore Championship continues Friday at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California. The tournament features a purse of $6 million and will be played on a par-72 course measuring 7,138 yards. Last year, Patton Kizzire claimed victory with a score of 20-under. This year, 10 members of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team are in the field, highlighted by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.