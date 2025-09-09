Procore Championship provides ample opportunity for U.S. Team bonding ahead of Ryder Cup

“I think when you look at the last Ryder Cup, I think that was maybe a bit too much time off for us," Scheffler said in August. "It's one of those deals, it's tough. When you get to the end of the PGA TOUR season, I think you're a little bit tired. ... When it came to the end of the season, I was pretty worn out. It took a lot out of me. It was important for me to get rest. ... Now with the way the schedule is, I think there's like four weeks after the Tour Championship before the Ryder Cup, and that's plenty of time to get rest while still staying competitive. It's important for me to get out and get some competitive reps before the Ryder Cup."