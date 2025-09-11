Scottie Scheffler's sub-70 streak comes to end with opening 70 at Procore Championship
3 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler hits 114-yard approach to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Procore
Written by Stephanie Royer
Scottie Scheffler stepped onto the first tee at Silverado Resort, making his tournament debut at the Procore Championship.
Seventy shots and an 18th-hole fiasco later, the world No. 1's record of 21 consecutive sub-70 rounds, which started at the Travelers Championship in June and tied Patrick Cantlay for the longest streak in the modern era, was over.
"I think it was a pretty frustrating day overall," Scheffler said afterwards. "I felt like I did some things well out there, I just wasn't quite getting the reward."
Scheffler got off to a slow start, bogeying the par-4 fourth hole with a three-putt from 15 feet. He carded back-to-back birdies at Nos. 7 and 8 with putts from 20 and 3 feet, then stuffed a wedge to within 3 feet on the 10th hole for another birdie. A wayward tee shot on the par-3 11th led to bogey, before he nearly holed his approach shot on the par-4 16th hole for his final birdie of the day. He finished at 2-under, seven strokes back of leader Mackenzie Hughes, who played in the morning wave.
The most intriguing moment of Scheffler's round came on his concluding hole, the par-5 18th, where he hooked his tee shot into some trees on the 16th hole. Standing adjacent to a tree, he punched out onto the 16th fairway. After a brief walk to the 18th hole and back and some deliberation, he sent his third shot sailing over tents and trees onto the 18th green, pin high and 40 feet from the flag. Two putts later, it was an improbable — but not unexpected, for Scheffler — par.
Scottie Scheffler navigates down adjacent hole to save wild 18th-hole par
"I was behind all those tents and a scoreboard, and I would have liked to have been able to see the pin when I was hitting my approach," Scheffler said. "Granted, you should probably be on the correct hole while doing that, but I could have gotten relief from ... the whole grandstand tent area, but either one of them would have brought me into the rough so it wasn't quite worth it."
Scheffler hit 10 of 14 greens in regulation and 13 of 18 greens, making just over 60 feet of putts.
"The greens can be pretty challenging, and late in the day Poa annua can get fairly bumpy," said Scheffler. "Especially with the amount of pitch on these greens. So the greens were pretty difficult to putt and I kind of found myself on the wrong side of the hole a few times.
"But overall felt like I learned a good amount about the golf course today and excited to get out early tomorrow and see what I can do."
Scheffler teed off in the afternoon alongside Ryder Cup teammates Russell Henley, who was paired with Scheffler at the 2024 Presidents Cup, and J.J. Spaun, a Ryder Cup rookie. The threesome was at the forefront of four groups that included the seven other U.S. Team players and two of the vice captains in the field. It was a continuation of the team bonding that U.S. Captain Keegan Bradley has made a priority this week at the Procore.
"We want to get comfortable playing with each other," said Spaun, who outdid Scheffler with a 5-under 67. "But I played with (Scheffler) pretty recently and I played well. It's just good to play with him and learn from him but also feel comfortable in your own skin."
With Scheffler's caliber of dominance, these streaks add up quickly, and the cracks in his game are far and few between. "I won at Portrush this year, it was my first time on the golf course. Just wanted to throw that in there," Scheffler quipped on Tuesday ahead of the Procore when discussing his debut performances on courses.
Another oft-discussed streak is Scheffler's 14 straight top-eight finishes, stretching back to a T20 at THE PLAYERS Championship in March. Maybe a first-round 70 isn't ideal for the world No. 1, but don't count this streak over anytime soon.