Procore Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2
1 Min Read
The Procore Championship is set to tee off Thursday at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California. The tournament features a purse of $6 million and will be played on a par-72 course measuring 7,138 yards. Last year, Patton Kizzire claimed victory with a score of 20-under.
This year, 10 members of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team will feature in the field, highlighted by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday: 6-9 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Friday: 1-4 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday: 6-9 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Sunday: 6-9 p.m., GOLF Channel
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 3-9 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 4-9 p.m.
THURSDAY
THURSDAY
Featured groups
- 10:33 a.m.: Garrick Higgo, Joe Highsmith, Patton Kizzire
- 10:55 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa
- 3:38 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley
- 4:11 p.m.: Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas
FRIDAY
Featured groups
- 10:33 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley
- 11:06 a.m.: Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas
- 3:38 p.m.: Garrick Higgo, Joe Highsmith, Patton Kizzire
- 4:00 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa
