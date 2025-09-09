PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Procore Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

1 Min Read

Latest

All-time greatest shots from Procore Championship

All-time greatest shots from Procore Championship

    The Procore Championship is set to tee off Thursday at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California. The tournament features a purse of $6 million and will be played on a par-72 course measuring 7,138 yards. Last year, Patton Kizzire claimed victory with a score of 20-under.

    This year, 10 members of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team will feature in the field, highlighted by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday: 6-9 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Friday: 1-4 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday: 6-9 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Sunday: 6-9 p.m., GOLF Channel

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: 3-9 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 4-9 p.m.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    Featured groups

    • 10:33 a.m.: Garrick Higgo, Joe Highsmith, Patton Kizzire
    • 10:55 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa
    • 3:38 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley
    • 4:11 p.m.: Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas

    FRIDAY

    Featured groups

    • 10:33 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley
    • 11:06 a.m.: Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas
    • 3:38 p.m.: Garrick Higgo, Joe Highsmith, Patton Kizzire
    • 4:00 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

