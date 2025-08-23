TOUR Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

The FedExCup finale is underway at the TOUR Championship, contested at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Coming off a win at the BMW Championship, FedExCup front-runner Scottie Scheffler looks to defend his FedExCup title against the other 29 players in the field. The TOUR Championship, previously played using Starting Strokes, takes on a new format in 2025, with every player beginning at even par for the 72-hole stroke-play event.