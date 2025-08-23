Keegan Bradley keeps FedExCup, Ryder Cup hopes alive

Bradley will enter the TOUR Championship in fourth place at 13-under 197 (70-64-63), three shots behind co-leaders Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood. His time, and his mind, have been consumed with his Ryder Cup duties, but Bradley has found a way to contend in the season finale. Even before Saturday’s round, he said he was thinking about a message he wanted to deliver to his team during Ryder Cup week.