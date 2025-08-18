TOUR Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2
Players battle at BMW to make FedExCup top 30
The FedExCup finale kicks off at the TOUR Championship, with a purse of $40 million, and is set to take place at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Coming off a win at the BMW Championship, FedExCup front-runner Scottie Scheffler looks to defend his FedExCup title against the top 30 in the FedExCup standings.
The TOUR Championship, previously played using Starting Strokes, will take on a new format in 2025, with every player beginning at even par for the 72-hole stroke-play event.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 1-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2:30-7 p.m., NBC, Peacock
- Sunday: noon-1:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 1:30-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
Special programming alert:
- Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.: Watch 12 of YouTube's top golf creators tee it up at the Creator Classic at East Lake presented by YouTube on the eve of the TOUR Championship on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel, YouTube TV, GOLF Channel, ESPN+ and across the PGA TOUR FAST Channel network.
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., ESPN+
- Friday: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m., ESPN+
- Saturday: noon-7 p.m., ESPN+
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., ESPN+
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Featured holes
- Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)
FRIDAY
Featured holes
- Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.