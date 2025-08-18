PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

TOUR Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

1 Min Read

Latest

Players battle at BMW to make FedExCup top 30

Players battle at BMW to make FedExCup top 30

    The FedExCup finale kicks off at the TOUR Championship, with a purse of $40 million, and is set to take place at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Coming off a win at the BMW Championship, FedExCup front-runner Scottie Scheffler looks to defend his FedExCup title against the top 30 in the FedExCup standings.

    The TOUR Championship, previously played using Starting Strokes, will take on a new format in 2025, with every player beginning at even par for the 72-hole stroke-play event.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2:30-7 p.m., NBC, Peacock
    • Sunday: noon-1:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 1:30-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock

    Special programming alert:

    • Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.: Watch 12 of YouTube's top golf creators tee it up at the Creator Classic at East Lake presented by YouTube on the eve of the TOUR Championship on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel, YouTube TV, GOLF Channel, ESPN+ and across the PGA TOUR FAST Channel network.

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Thursday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., ESPN+
    • Friday: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m., ESPN+
    • Saturday: noon-7 p.m., ESPN+
    • Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., ESPN+

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)

    FRIDAY

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 18, 2025

    Does the ‘hot hand’ phenomenon exist in golf?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 18, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What's up for grabs at TOUR Championship?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 18, 2025

    Scheffler has nothing left to prove after BMW Championship victory

    Latest
    Official

    BMW Championship

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    +3

    -13

    2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    +3

    3

    Maverick McNealy
    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T4

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T4

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    6

    Harry Hall
    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW