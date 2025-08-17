See how bubble drama unfolded for FedExCup top 30 at BMW Championship

Hall began the week No. 45 in the standings and is now well within the threshold for his first trip to East Lake. If that wasn't enough tension, Hall is also facing the pressure of building his case for the European Ryder Cup team. Making the TOUR Championship would certainly be a hard data point to ignore for captain Luke Donald, but Hall will need to keep up his strong play. A bogey on his second hole tightens the screws on what was already one of the marquee rounds to monitor today.