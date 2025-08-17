Daniel Berger withdraws before BMW Championship final round due to injury

Berger’s 2025 season marks the second year on TOUR since returning from a lingering back injury. Berger made his comeback at the 2024 American Express Championship after not playing golf since the 2022 U.S. Open, taking time away to address debilitating back pain that kept him from doing the most remedial tasks. He consulted multiple doctors, opted not to get surgery, and spent more than a year rehabbing to let his body “heal itself.”