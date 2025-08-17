PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Daniel Berger withdraws before BMW Championship final round due to injury

1 Min Read

Latest

Daniel Berger makes birdie on No. 11 at BMW Championship

Daniel Berger makes birdie on No. 11 at BMW Championship

    Written by Staff

    Four-time PGA TOUR winner Daniel Berger withdrew Sunday morning before the final round of the BMW Championship due to injury. Berger was seen icing his hand during his third round at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, after appearing to jar it during a swing, according to the NBC broadcast on Saturday.

    Berger, who sat 33rd in the FedExCup standings entering the penultimate FedExCup Playoffs event, will miss out on a trip to East Lake Golf Club with the top 30 in the FedExCup qualifying for the TOUR Championship after this week.



    Entering the BMW Championship, Berger at minimum needed a two-way T33 to make it to Atlanta and have a chance to win the FedExCup. Despite missing out on the TOUR Championship, where he last played in 2021, Berger has qualified for all of next season’s Signature Events after making the top 50 in the FedExCup and the BMW.

    The 32-year-old put together a consistent 2025 campaign, making 16 of 20 cuts and finishing with nine top 25s. He came close to returning to the winner’s circle for the first time since the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with a T2 finish at the WM Phoenix Open earlier this year.

    Berger’s 2025 season marks the second year on TOUR since returning from a lingering back injury. Berger made his comeback at the 2024 American Express Championship after not playing golf since the 2022 U.S. Open, taking time away to address debilitating back pain that kept him from doing the most remedial tasks. He consulted multiple doctors, opted not to get surgery, and spent more than a year rehabbing to let his body “heal itself.”

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 15, 2025

    Inside putting changes that sparked MacIntyre’s hot run at BMW

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 16, 2025

    BMW Championship: How to watch final-round action from FedExCup Playoffs

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 16, 2025

    MacIntyre shushes U.S. crowd at BMW Championship

    Latest
    Official

    BMW Championship

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    +3

    -13

    2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    +3

    3

    Maverick McNealy
    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T4

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T4

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    6

    Harry Hall
    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW