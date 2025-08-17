Daniel Berger withdraws before BMW Championship final round due to injury
1 Min Read
Daniel Berger makes birdie on No. 11 at BMW Championship
Written by Staff
Four-time PGA TOUR winner Daniel Berger withdrew Sunday morning before the final round of the BMW Championship due to injury. Berger was seen icing his hand during his third round at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, after appearing to jar it during a swing, according to the NBC broadcast on Saturday.
Berger, who sat 33rd in the FedExCup standings entering the penultimate FedExCup Playoffs event, will miss out on a trip to East Lake Golf Club with the top 30 in the FedExCup qualifying for the TOUR Championship after this week.
Entering the BMW Championship, Berger at minimum needed a two-way T33 to make it to Atlanta and have a chance to win the FedExCup. Despite missing out on the TOUR Championship, where he last played in 2021, Berger has qualified for all of next season’s Signature Events after making the top 50 in the FedExCup and the BMW.
The 32-year-old put together a consistent 2025 campaign, making 16 of 20 cuts and finishing with nine top 25s. He came close to returning to the winner’s circle for the first time since the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with a T2 finish at the WM Phoenix Open earlier this year.
Berger’s 2025 season marks the second year on TOUR since returning from a lingering back injury. Berger made his comeback at the 2024 American Express Championship after not playing golf since the 2022 U.S. Open, taking time away to address debilitating back pain that kept him from doing the most remedial tasks. He consulted multiple doctors, opted not to get surgery, and spent more than a year rehabbing to let his body “heal itself.”