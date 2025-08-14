BMW Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

The FedExCup top 50 take on the BMW Championship, the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs. Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, returns as host for the first time since 2021, and features an extensive renovation. The course measures 7,601 yards and will play to a par of 70. Keegan Bradley won last year's tournament, which was contested at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado, with a score of 12-under.