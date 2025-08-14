PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

BMW Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

A closer look at Caves Valley’s challenging final hole

A closer look at Caves Valley’s challenging final hole

    The FedExCup top 50 take on the BMW Championship, the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs. Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, returns as host for the first time since 2021, and features an extensive renovation. The course measures 7,601 yards and will play to a par of 70. Keegan Bradley won last year's tournament, which was contested at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado, with a score of 12-under.

    Only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will advance to the TOUR Championship for the FedExCup Playoffs finale.

    In Round 1, where play was suspended for over two hours due to weather, Scotland's Robert MacIntyre birdied his final six holes en route to a 62 and the solo lead. Tommy Fleetwood, who narrowly missed out on his first PGA TOUR win at last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, trails MacIntyre by three shots in second place at 5-under. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is just behind at 4-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 2-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
    • Sunday: noon-2 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Friday: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Featured groups

    • 10:54 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
    • 11:16 a.m.: Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg

    Marquee group

    • 11:05 a.m.: Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 6 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Suspended

    BMW Championship

    1

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    2

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Viktor Hovland
    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

