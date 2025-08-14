BMW Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
The FedExCup top 50 take on the BMW Championship, the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs. Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, returns as host for the first time since 2021, and features an extensive renovation. The course measures 7,601 yards and will play to a par of 70. Keegan Bradley won last year's tournament, which was contested at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado, with a score of 12-under.
Only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will advance to the TOUR Championship for the FedExCup Playoffs finale.
In Round 1, where play was suspended for over two hours due to weather, Scotland's Robert MacIntyre birdied his final six holes en route to a 62 and the solo lead. Tommy Fleetwood, who narrowly missed out on his first PGA TOUR win at last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, trails MacIntyre by three shots in second place at 5-under. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is just behind at 4-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 2-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
- Sunday: noon-2 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Friday: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Featured groups
- 10:54 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:16 a.m.: Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg
Marquee group
- 11:05 a.m.: Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 6 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
