FedExCup Playoffs scenarios: See how each player needs to finish at BMW Championship to make TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
Five players reflect on battling for FedExCup top 50
Written by Staff
And then there were 50. The FedExCup Playoffs field was trimmed from 70 to 50 after last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, and another 20 players will see their seasons end at this week’s BMW Championship. Only the top 30 will make it to the season-finale TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club.
The bubble around that top-30 threshold is as interesting as ever. Former FedExCup champions Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland are in tenuous positions, needing solid performances at Caves Valley Golf Club to advance. Several fan favorites, like Rickie Fowler and Jason Day, will also attempt to play their way in.
So, what does each player need to do to make it? The exact finish is unknown with so many moving parts, but there’s a baseline that every player will need to hit to have a chance. The finish listed next to each player is the worst place they could finish on the leaderboard and have a chance to move into the top 50. It does not mean they will clinch a spot in the next round of the FedExCup Playoffs, just that they will move ahead of where No. 30 currently is.
Minimum finish required to pass 30th in FedExCup
|Golfer
|Rank
|Points (entering week)
|Minimum finish
|Lucas Glover
|30th
|1,234
|--
|Sam Stevens
|31st
|1,207
|Solo 40th
|Ryan Gerard
|32nd
|1,202
|two-way T38
|Daniel Berger
|33rd
|1,180
|two-way T33
|Ryan Fox
|34th
|1,157
|two-way T29
|Taylor Pendrith
|35th
|1,150
|two-way T28
|Thomas Detry
|36th
|1,142
|solo 27th
|Kurt Kitayama
|37th
|1,122
|three-way T23
|Denny McCarthy
|38th
|1,121
|two-way T23
|Brian Campbell
|39th
|1,120
|two-way T23
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|40th
|1,104
|two-way T21
|Si Woo Kim
|41st
|1,102
|solo 21st
|Michael Kim
|42nd
|1,100
|solo 21st
|Xander Schauffele
|43rd
|1,099
|solo 21st
|Jason Day
|44th
|1,093
|solo 20th
|Harry Hall
|45th
|1,075
|solo 18th
|Bud Cauley
|46th
|1,051
|solo 15th
|Tom Hoge
|47th
|1,042
|three-way T13
|Rickie Fowler
|48th
|1,032
|solo 13th
|Jhonattan Vegas
|49th
|1,003
|two-way T11
|J.T. Poston
|50th
|996
|solo 11th
* assuming 30th position gets last-place points