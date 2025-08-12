PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
FedExCup Playoffs scenarios: See how each player needs to finish at BMW Championship to make TOUR Championship

    And then there were 50. The FedExCup Playoffs field was trimmed from 70 to 50 after last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, and another 20 players will see their seasons end at this week’s BMW Championship. Only the top 30 will make it to the season-finale TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

    The bubble around that top-30 threshold is as interesting as ever. Former FedExCup champions Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland are in tenuous positions, needing solid performances at Caves Valley Golf Club to advance. Several fan favorites, like Rickie Fowler and Jason Day, will also attempt to play their way in.

    So, what does each player need to do to make it? The exact finish is unknown with so many moving parts, but there’s a baseline that every player will need to hit to have a chance. The finish listed next to each player is the worst place they could finish on the leaderboard and have a chance to move into the top 50. It does not mean they will clinch a spot in the next round of the FedExCup Playoffs, just that they will move ahead of where No. 30 currently is.

    Minimum finish required to pass 30th in FedExCup

    GolferRankPoints (entering week)Minimum finish
    Lucas Glover30th1,234 --
    Sam Stevens31st1,207Solo 40th
    Ryan Gerard32nd1,202two-way T38
    Daniel Berger33rd1,180two-way T33
    Ryan Fox34th1,157two-way T29
    Taylor Pendrith35th1,150two-way T28
    Thomas Detry36th1,142solo 27th
    Kurt Kitayama37th1,122three-way T23
    Denny McCarthy38th1,121two-way T23
    Brian Campbell39th1,120two-way T23
    Matt Fitzpatrick40th1,104two-way T21
    Si Woo Kim41st1,102solo 21st
    Michael Kim42nd1,100solo 21st
    Xander Schauffele43rd1,099solo 21st
    Jason Day44th1,093solo 20th
    Harry Hall45th1,075solo 18th
    Bud Cauley46th1,051solo 15th
    Tom Hoge47th1,042three-way T13
    Rickie Fowler48th1,032solo 13th
    Jhonattan Vegas49th1,003two-way T11
    J.T. Poston50th996solo 11th

    * assuming 30th position gets last-place points

    Image for article.
    Aug 12, 2025

    Scheffler to use second fill-in caddie during Playoffs at BMW Championship

    Image for article.
    Aug 12, 2025

    Go inside extensive renovation at Caves Valley, site of BMW Championship

    Image for article.
    Aug 12, 2025

    Bolton: Strategy proves pivotal for penultimate FedExCup Playoffs event

