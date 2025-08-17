Xander Schauffele misses TOUR Championship for first time in career

That star power was seldom on display in 2025, even after the American fully healed. Schauffele, typically one of the best drivers in the game, finished outside the top 100 in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee. He’s also consistently been one of the best putters since he reached the TOUR. Schauffele ranked outside the top 125 in putting, tinkering until the very last round of the Playoffs. He swapped his typical gamer Toulon Design Las Vegas Prototype 7CH (the putter he won both his majors with, and played for the first three rounds this week) to an Odyssey Toulon Le Mans Tour center shaft on Sunday at Caves Valley, according to Callaway Tour Manager Johnny Thompson.