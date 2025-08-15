PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
BMW Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

A closer look at Caves Valley's challenging final hole

    The FedExCup top 50 take on the BMW Championship, the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs. Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, returns as host for the first time since 2021, and features an extensive renovation. Only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will advance to the TOUR Championship for the FedExCup Playoffs finale.

    First-round leader Robert MacIntyre kept the pedal down and extended his lead to five on Friday, finishing at 14-under with a 64. World No. 1 and FedExCup frontrunner Scottie Scheffler is in solo second at 9-under, while Sweden's Ludvig Åberg sits at 8-under. Defending champion Keegan Bradley struggled to 2-over.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
    • Sunday: noon-2 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Featured groups

    • 10:01 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia
      • Move to Rickie Fowler, Taylor Pendrith at 10:43 a.m.
    • 11:01 a.m.: Corey Conners, Justin Rose

    Marquee groups

    • 10:12 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas
      • Move to Rory McIlroy, Russell Henley at 10:50 a.m.

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 6 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    Aug 15, 2025

    Inside putting changes that sparked MacIntyre’s hot run at BMW

    Aug 14, 2025

    With back against wall, Hovland finds swing feel, early success at BMW

    Aug 12, 2025

    Playoffs scenarios: See how players need to finish to make TOUR Championship

    R2
    Official

    BMW Championship

    1

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    -14

    1

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    4

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    4

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    -6

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F
