Go inside the extensive renovation at Caves Valley, site of this week’s BMW Championship

Plenty more eyes will see the finished product this week when the FedExCup Playoffs return to Caves Valley for the first time since the renovation. The club hosted the 2021 BMW Championship, which Patrick Cantlay won in a war of attrition, besting Bryson DeChambeau on the sixth playoff hole. Even before the TOUR arrived back then, the club was seriously considering a full-scale renovation, and they emerged from that week fully set on their plans to improve the course for everyday play and championship events. Mainly, the course needed better drainage, and the club saw several strategic shifts to the layout that could make it more interesting for members and more challenging for the pros.