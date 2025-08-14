Draws and Fades: Robert MacIntyre’s blitz shakes up board, but who has staying power?

Scheffler at +130 is the market’s way of saying “trust the baseline.” Four back of MacIntyre, one behind Tommy Fleetwood, he still rates as the most likely winner over 72 holes, especially if the course continues to demand precision. If you prefer momentum over model, MacIntyre at +400 offers room for a partial hedge. He was clinical with the irons and fearless with pace on softer greens. Just know the lead will be tested when conditions normalize.