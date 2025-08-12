Scottie Scheffler to use second fill-in caddie during FedExCup Playoffs at BMW Championship

Cromie is a regular bagman on TOUR, having caddied for Chris Kirk for several years. Kirk missed out on the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs as the first man out of the top 50 cutoff, falling to No. 51 on the FedExCup standings, despite a valiant late-season push into the Playoffs with five top-15 finishes in his last seven events, including a playoff loss at the Rocket Classic.