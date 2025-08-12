Scottie Scheffler to use second fill-in caddie during FedExCup Playoffs at BMW Championship
2 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler | Round 2 | FedEx St. Jude | Rapid Rounds
Written by Staff
OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Scottie Scheffler will continue his pursuit of becoming the first golfer to win back-to-back FedExCups with a different fill-in caddie at the second stop of the PGA TOUR’s postseason.
Scheffler relied on stand-in caddie Brad Payne for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week when his usual caddie, Ted Scott, had to return home unexpectedly for a private family matter. This week, Scheffler will have a new face in Michael Cromie on the bag for the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club, the penultimate Playoffs stop on TOUR before crowning the FedExCup champion at the TOUR Championship. Scheffler's agent, Blake Smith, confirmed the news Tuesday with PGA TOUR Communications.
Cromie is a regular bagman on TOUR, having caddied for Chris Kirk for several years. Kirk missed out on the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs as the first man out of the top 50 cutoff, falling to No. 51 on the FedExCup standings, despite a valiant late-season push into the Playoffs with five top-15 finishes in his last seven events, including a playoff loss at the Rocket Classic.
Cromie is no slouch when it comes to playing the game either. He played for the University of Georgia in his collegiate career, earning All-American honors and winning the prestigious North & South Amateur in 2014.
Scheffler, who sits atop the FedExCup standings after winning four times (including two majors) already this season, went on to finish T3 at TPC Southwind with Payne on the bag Sunday, falling just short of the playoff and eventual winner Justin Rose.
Payne, who serves as a chaplain to PGA TOUR players through his role with College Golf Fellowship, also caddied for Scheffler in the third round of last year’s PGA Championship when Scott returned home for the high-school graduation of one of his children. Scheffler shot 73 that round, which came one day after his unexpected arrest while entering Valhalla Golf Club, and eventually finished T8.
Scott has been on Scheffler’s bag for all 17 of Scheffler’s PGA TOUR wins. The successful partnership began in late 2021.