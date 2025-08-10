PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Scottie Scheffler to use fill-in caddie for FedEx St. Jude Championship final round

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Scottie Scheffler will not have his usual caddie on the bag for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, but he will have a familiar face alongside him.

    Brad Payne, who also caddied for Scheffler during last year’s PGA Championship, will carry Scheffler’s bag Sunday at TPC Southwind after Ted Scott had to return home unexpectedly for a private family matter.

    Scheffler will start the final round at 12-under 198 (67-66-65), two shots behind leader Tommy Fleetwood and one stroke behind Justin Rose. Scheffler is scheduled to tee off with current U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun at 12:30 p.m. local time. Scheffler, the reigning FedExCup champion, is seeking his fifth victory of the season.

    Scott has been on Scheffler’s bag for all 17 of Scheffler’s PGA TOUR wins. The successful partnership began in late 2021. This is not the first time Payne, the president of College Golf Fellowship, has filled in for Scott, however.

    Payne also caddied for Scheffler in the third round of last year’s PGA Championship when Scott returned home for the high-school graduation of one of his children. Scheffler shot 73 that round, which came one day after his unexpected arrest while entering Valhalla, and eventually finished T8.

    Payne, who serves as a chaplain to PGA TOUR players through his role with College Golf Fellowship, is a friend and mentor to Scheffler both on TOUR and at home in Dallas, where both men live.

    Payne has caddied for multiple players on the PGA TOUR, including Paul Stankowski, and played collegiate golf at Pepperdine, where he had three top-three finishes in the West Coast Conference Men's Golf Championship from 1989-1991.

