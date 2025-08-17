PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

See who qualified for U.S. Team for 2025 Ryder Cup

1 Min Read

Latest

Collin Morikawa on possibility of Keegan Bradley as Ryder Cup playing captain

Collin Morikawa on possibility of Keegan Bradley as Ryder Cup playing captain

    Written by Staff

    The first six members for the U.S. Team have clinched their spots for the 2025 Ryder Cup following the end of the qualification period after the BMW Championship, the penultimate FedExCup Playoffs event.

    BMW Championship winner Scottie Scheffler, U.S Open winner J.J. Spaun and Xander Schauffele had already automatically qualified for the U.S. Team and will be joined by Harris English, Russell Henley and Bryson DeChambeau at this year’s Ryder Cup, slated for Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black on Long Island in New York.

    U.S. Team Captain Keegan Bradley will now wait to round out his roster with picks set to be made after the completion of the TOUR Championship.

    Scottie Scheffler

    • Age: 29
    • FedExCup rank: No. 1
    • Official World Golf Ranking: No. 1
    • Ryder Cup appearances, record: Two (2021, '23), 2-2-3 

    J.J. Spaun

    • Age: 34
    • FedExCup rank: No. 3
    • Official World Golf Ranking: No. 8
    • Ryder Cup appearances, record: First appearance

    Xander Schauffele

    • Age: 31
    • FedExCup rank: No. 42
    • Official World Golf Ranking: No. 3
    • Ryder Cup appearances, record: Two (2021, '23), 4-4-0

    Russell Henley

    • Age: 36
    • FedExCup rank: No. 7
    • Official World Golf Ranking: No. 5
    • Ryder Cup appearances, record: First appearance

    Bryson DeChambeau

    • Age: 31
    • FedExCup rank: N/A
    • Official World Golf Ranking: No. 16
    • Ryder Cup appearances, record: Two (2018, '21), 2-3-1

    Harris English

    • Age: 36
    • FedExCup rank: No. 11
    • Official World Golf Ranking: No. 7
    • Ryder Cup appearances, record: One (2021), 1-2-0

    Who else was in the top 10 for the Americans?

    On the other side of the top-six qualifying line are a handful of names that Bradley is likely to look at for his captains picks — including himself.

    • No. 7: Justin Thomas
    • No. 8: Collin Morikawa
    • No. 9: Ben Griffin
    • No. 10: Keegan Bradley
    • No. 11: Maverick McNealy
    • No. 12: Andrew Novak

