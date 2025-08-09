PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
FedEx St. Jude Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE returns for FedEx St. Jude Championship

ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE returns for FedEx St. Jude Championship

    The three-event FedExCup Playoffs commence with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The top 50 finishers in the FedExCup after the FedEx St. Jude move on to next week’s BMW Championship, extending their season a week and earning them spots in the 2026 Signature Events.

    FedExCup Playoffs scenarios: See how each player needs to finish at FedEx St. Jude to make BMW Championship

    Tommy Fleetwood looks to earn his first PGA TOUR win as he heads into Sunday's final round with a one-stroke lead over Justin Rose. Sitting just behind the lead group at 12-under is FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler, who will play in the penultimate group alongside U.S Open winner J.J. Spaun.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: noon-2 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

    Special programming alert:

    • The ESPN BET feed will be airing on PGA TOUR LIVE to take a betting audience inside the action.
      • Sunday: 9 a.m.-noon

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Marquee Group

    9:15 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Mackenzie Hughes (No. 1 tee)

    Featured Groups

    9:30 a.m.: Jason Day, Tony Finau (No. 1 tee)

    10:00 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Denny McCarthy (No. 1 tee)

    Featured holes

    • No. 14 (par 3), No. 16 (par 5)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Aug 9, 2025

    Fleetwood clings to one-shot lead in Memphis as Scheffler lurks

    Image for article.
    Aug 9, 2025

    Brennan holds lead after third-round 65 at BioSteel Championship

    Image for article.
    Aug 9, 2025

    Kelly, Gogel share first-round lead at Boeing Classic

