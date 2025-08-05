PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
FedEx St. Jude Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

    The three-event FedExCup Playoffs commences with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, contested at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Hideki Matsuyama returns to defend his title, along with FedExCup frontrunner and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in the field of 69. The top 50 finishers in the FedExCup after the FedEx St. Jude move onto next week’s BMW Championship, extending their season a week and earning them spots in the 2026 Signature Events.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
    • Sunday: noon-2 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Thursday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

    Special programming alert:

    • The ESPN BET feed will be airing on PGA TOUR LIVE to take a betting audience inside the action.
      • Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
      • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    Featured holes

    • No. 14 (par 3), No. 16 (par 5)

    FRIDAY

    Featured holes

    • No. 14 (par 3), No. 16 (par 5)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

