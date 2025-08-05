FedEx St. Jude Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

The three-event FedExCup Playoffs commences with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, contested at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Hideki Matsuyama returns to defend his title, along with FedExCup frontrunner and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in the field of 69. The top 50 finishers in the FedExCup after the FedEx St. Jude move onto next week’s BMW Championship, extending their season a week and earning them spots in the 2026 Signature Events.