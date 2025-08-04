Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for FedEx St. Jude Championship?
1 Min Read
Bubble drama delivers for FedExCup Playoffs
The PGA TOUR heads to Memphis, Tennessee, this week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first stop of the FedExCup Playoffs. TPC Southwind hosts those who qualified for the first leg of the postseason, with $20 million up for grabs and $3.6 million awarded to the winner. See below for the full purse breakdown.
|Pos.
|Pct.
|Amount
|2 Tied
|3 Tied
|4 Tied
|5 Tied
|6 Tied
|7 Tied
|8 Tied
|9 Tied
|10 Tied
|1
|18.00%
|$3,600,000.00
|2
|10.80%
|$2,160,000.00
|$1,760,000.00
|$1,493,333.33
|$1,320,000.00
|$1,200,000.00
|$1,111,666.67
|$1,041,428.57
|$983,750.00
|$934,444.44
|$891,000.00
|3
|6.80%
|$1,360,000.00
|$1,160,000.00
|$1,040,000.00
|$960,000.00
|$902,000.00
|$855,000.00
|$815,714.29
|$781,250.00
|$750,000.00
|$721,000.00
|4
|4.80%
|$960,000.00
|$880,000.00
|$826,666.67
|$787,500.00
|$754,000.00
|$725,000.00
|$698,571.43
|$673,750.00
|$650,000.00
|$627,000.00
|5
|4.00%
|$800,000.00
|$760,000.00
|$730,000.00
|$702,500.00
|$678,000.00
|$655,000.00
|$632,857.14
|$611,250.00
|$590,000.00
|$569,000.00
|6
|3.60%
|$720,000.00
|$695,000.00
|$670,000.00
|$647,500.00
|$626,000.00
|$605,000.00
|$584,285.71
|$563,750.00
|$543,333.33
|$525,000.00
|7
|3.35%
|$670,000.00
|$645,000.00
|$623,333.33
|$602,500.00
|$582,000.00
|$561,666.67
|$541,428.57
|$521,250.00
|$503,333.33
|$487,000.00
|8
|3.10%
|$620,000.00
|$600,000.00
|$580,000.00
|$560,000.00
|$540,000.00
|$520,000.00
|$500,000.00
|$482,500.00
|$466,666.67
|$452,000.00
|9
|2.90%
|$580,000.00
|$560,000.00
|$540,000.00
|$520,000.00
|$500,000.00
|$480,000.00
|$462,857.14
|$447,500.00
|$433,333.33
|$420,000.00
|10
|2.70%
|$540,000.00
|$520,000.00
|$500,000.00
|$480,000.00
|$460,000.00
|$443,333.33
|$428,571.43
|$415,000.00
|$402,222.22
|$390,000.00
|11
|2.50%
|$500,000.00
|$480,000.00
|$460,000.00
|$440,000.00
|$424,000.00
|$410,000.00
|$397,142.86
|$385,000.00
|$373,333.33
|$362,000.00
|12
|2.30%
|$460,000.00
|$440,000.00
|$420,000.00
|$405,000.00
|$392,000.00
|$380,000.00
|$368,571.43
|$357,500.00
|$346,666.67
|$336,000.00
|13
|2.10%
|$420,000.00
|$400,000.00
|$386,666.67
|$375,000.00
|$364,000.00
|$353,333.33
|$342,857.14
|$332,500.00
|$322,222.22
|$312,400.00
|14
|1.90%
|$380,000.00
|$370,000.00
|$360,000.00
|$350,000.00
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,444.44
|$291,200.00
|15
|1.80%
|$360,000.00
|$350,000.00
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,000.00
|$290,500.00
|$281,333.33
|$272,400.00
|16
|1.70%
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,000.00
|$290,000.00
|$280,571.43
|$271,500.00
|$262,666.67
|$254,000.00
|17
|1.60%
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,000.00
|$290,000.00
|$280,000.00
|$270,666.67
|$261,714.29
|$253,000.00
|$244,444.44
|$236,000.00
|18
|1.50%
|$300,000.00
|$290,000.00
|$280,000.00
|$270,000.00
|$260,800.00
|$252,000.00
|$243,428.57
|$235,000.00
|$226,666.67
|$219,400.00
|19
|1.40%
|$280,000.00
|$270,000.00
|$260,000.00
|$251,000.00
|$242,400.00
|$234,000.00
|$225,714.29
|$217,500.00
|$210,444.44
|$204,200.00
|20
|1.30%
|$260,000.00
|$250,000.00
|$241,333.33
|$233,000.00
|$224,800.00
|$216,666.67
|$208,571.43
|$201,750.00
|$195,777.78
|$190,400.00
|21
|1.20%
|$240,000.00
|$232,000.00
|$224,000.00
|$216,000.00
|$208,000.00
|$200,000.00
|$193,428.57
|$187,750.00
|$182,666.67
|$178,000.00
|22
|1.12%
|$224,000.00
|$216,000.00
|$208,000.00
|$200,000.00
|$192,000.00
|$185,666.67
|$180,285.71
|$175,500.00
|$171,111.11
|$167,000.00
|23
|1.04%
|$208,000.00
|$200,000.00
|$192,000.00
|$184,000.00
|$178,000.00
|$173,000.00
|$168,571.43
|$164,500.00
|$160,666.67
|$157,000.00
|24
|0.96%
|$192,000.00
|$184,000.00
|$176,000.00
|$170,500.00
|$166,000.00
|$162,000.00
|$158,285.71
|$154,750.00
|$151,333.33
|$148,000.00
|25
|0.88%
|$176,000.00
|$168,000.00
|$163,333.33
|$159,500.00
|$156,000.00
|$152,666.67
|$149,428.57
|$146,250.00
|$143,111.11
|$140,100.00
|26
|0.80%
|$160,000.00
|$157,000.00
|$154,000.00
|$151,000.00
|$148,000.00
|$145,000.00
|$142,000.00
|$139,000.00
|$136,111.11
|$133,300.00
|27
|0.77%
|$154,000.00
|$151,000.00
|$148,000.00
|$145,000.00
|$142,000.00
|$139,000.00
|$136,000.00
|$133,125.00
|$130,333.33
|$127,600.00
|28
|0.74%
|$148,000.00
|$145,000.00
|$142,000.00
|$139,000.00
|$136,000.00
|$133,000.00
|$130,142.86
|$127,375.00
|$124,666.67
|$122,000.00
|29
|0.71%
|$142,000.00
|$139,000.00
|$136,000.00
|$133,000.00
|$130,000.00
|$127,166.67
|$124,428.57
|$121,750.00
|$119,111.11
|$116,600.00
|30
|0.68%
|$136,000.00
|$133,000.00
|$130,000.00
|$127,000.00
|$124,200.00
|$121,500.00
|$118,857.14
|$116,250.00
|$113,777.78
|$111,400.00
|31
|0.65%
|$130,000.00
|$127,000.00
|$124,000.00
|$121,250.00
|$118,600.00
|$116,000.00
|$113,428.57
|$111,000.00
|$108,666.67
|$106,400.00
|32
|0.62%
|$124,000.00
|$121,000.00
|$118,333.33
|$115,750.00
|$113,200.00
|$110,666.67
|$108,285.71
|$106,000.00
|$103,777.78
|$101,600.00
|33
|0.59%
|$118,000.00
|$115,500.00
|$113,000.00
|$110,500.00
|$108,000.00
|$105,666.67
|$103,428.57
|$101,250.00
|$99,111.11
|$97,000.00
|34
|0.56%
|$113,000.00
|$110,500.00
|$108,000.00
|$105,500.00
|$103,200.00
|$101,000.00
|$98,857.14
|$96,750.00
|$94,666.67
|$92,600.00
|35
|0.54%
|$108,000.00
|$105,500.00
|$103,000.00
|$100,750.00
|$98,600.00
|$96,500.00
|$94,428.57
|$92,375.00
|$90,333.33
|$88,300.00
|36
|0.52%
|$103,000.00
|$100,500.00
|$98,333.33
|$96,250.00
|$94,200.00
|$92,166.67
|$90,142.86
|$88,125.00
|$86,111.11
|$84,100.00
|37
|0.49%
|$98,000.00
|$96,000.00
|$94,000.00
|$92,000.00
|$90,000.00
|$88,000.00
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|38
|0.47%
|$94,000.00
|$92,000.00
|$90,000.00
|$88,000.00
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|39
|0.45%
|$90,000.00
|$88,000.00
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,080.00
|40
|0.43%
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,088.89
|$68,280.00
|41
|0.41%
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$68,100.00
|$66,311.11
|$64,720.00
|42
|0.39%
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$68,000.00
|$66,114.29
|$64,350.00
|$62,800.00
|$61,440.00
|43
|0.37%
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$68,000.00
|$66,000.00
|$64,133.33
|$62,400.00
|$60,900.00
|$59,600.00
|$58,440.00
|44
|0.35%
|$70,000.00
|$68,000.00
|$66,000.00
|$64,000.00
|$62,160.00
|$60,466.67
|$59,028.57
|$57,800.00
|$56,711.11
|$55,760.00
|45
|0.33%
|$66,000.00
|$64,000.00
|$62,000.00
|$60,200.00
|$58,560.00
|$57,200.00
|$56,057.14
|$55,050.00
|$54,177.78
|$53,400.00
|46
|0.31%
|$62,000.00
|$60,000.00
|$58,266.67
|$56,700.00
|$55,440.00
|$54,400.00
|$53,485.71
|$52,700.00
|$52,000.00
|$51,400.00
|47
|0.29%
|$58,000.00
|$56,400.00
|$54,933.33
|$53,800.00
|$52,880.00
|$52,066.67
|$51,371.43
|$50,750.00
|$50,222.22
|$49,760.00
|48
|0.27%
|$54,800.00
|$53,400.00
|$52,400.00
|$51,600.00
|$50,880.00
|$50,266.67
|$49,714.29
|$49,250.00
|$48,844.44
|$48,480.00
|49
|0.26%
|$52,000.00
|$51,200.00
|$50,533.33
|$49,900.00
|$49,360.00
|$48,866.67
|$48,457.14
|$48,100.00
|$47,777.78
|$47,480.00
|50
|0.25%
|$50,400.00
|$49,800.00
|$49,200.00
|$48,700.00
|$48,240.00
|$47,866.67
|$47,542.86
|$47,250.00
|$46,977.78
|$46,720.00
|51
|0.25%
|$49,200.00
|$48,600.00
|$48,133.33
|$47,700.00
|$47,360.00
|$47,066.67
|$46,800.00
|$46,550.00
|$46,311.11
|$46,080.00
|52
|0.24%
|$48,000.00
|$47,600.00
|$47,200.00
|$46,900.00
|$46,640.00
|$46,400.00
|$46,171.43
|$45,950.00
|$45,733.33
|$45,520.00
|53
|0.24%
|$47,200.00
|$46,800.00
|$46,533.33
|$46,300.00
|$46,080.00
|$45,866.67
|$45,657.14
|$45,450.00
|$45,244.44
|$45,040.00
|54
|0.23%
|$46,400.00
|$46,200.00
|$46,000.00
|$45,800.00
|$45,600.00
|$45,400.00
|$45,200.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,800.00
|$44,600.00
|55
|0.23%
|$46,000.00
|$45,800.00
|$45,600.00
|$45,400.00
|$45,200.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,800.00
|$44,600.00
|$44,400.00
|$44,200.00
|56
|0.23%
|$45,600.00
|$45,400.00
|$45,200.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,800.00
|$44,600.00
|$44,400.00
|$44,200.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,800.00
|57
|0.23%
|$45,200.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,800.00
|$44,600.00
|$44,400.00
|$44,200.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,800.00
|$43,600.00
|$43,400.00
|58
|0.22%
|$44,800.00
|$44,600.00
|$44,400.00
|$44,200.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,800.00
|$43,600.00
|$43,400.00
|$43,200.00
|$43,000.00
|59
|0.22%
|$44,400.00
|$44,200.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,800.00
|$43,600.00
|$43,400.00
|$43,200.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,800.00
|$42,600.00
|60
|0.22%
|$44,000.00
|$43,800.00
|$43,600.00
|$43,400.00
|$43,200.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,800.00
|$42,600.00
|$42,400.00
|$42,200.00
|61
|0.22%
|$43,600.00
|$43,400.00
|$43,200.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,800.00
|$42,600.00
|$42,400.00
|$42,200.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,800.00
|62
|0.22%
|$43,200.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,800.00
|$42,600.00
|$42,400.00
|$42,200.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,800.00
|$41,600.00
|63
|0.21%
|$42,800.00
|$42,600.00
|$42,400.00
|$42,200.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,800.00
|$41,600.00
|$41,400.00
|64
|0.21%
|$42,400.00
|$42,200.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,800.00
|$41,600.00
|$41,400.00
|$41,200.00
|65
|0.21%
|$42,000.00
|$41,800.00
|$41,600.00
|$41,400.00
|$41,200.00
|$41,000.00
|66
|0.21%
|$41,600.00
|$41,400.00
|$41,200.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,800.00
|67
|0.21%
|$41,200.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,800.00
|$40,600.00
|68
|0.20%
|$40,800.00
|$40,600.00
|$40,400.00
|69
|0.20%
|$40,400.00
|$40,200.00
|70
|0.20%
|$40,000.00
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.