1H AGO

Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for FedEx St. Jude Championship?

1 Min Read

Latest

Bubble drama delivers for FedExCup Playoffs

Bubble drama delivers for FedExCup Playoffs

    The PGA TOUR heads to Memphis, Tennessee, this week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first stop of the FedExCup Playoffs. TPC Southwind hosts those who qualified for the first leg of the postseason, with $20 million up for grabs and $3.6 million awarded to the winner. See below for the full purse breakdown.

    Pos.Pct.Amount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    118.00%$3,600,000.00
    210.80%$2,160,000.00$1,760,000.00$1,493,333.33$1,320,000.00$1,200,000.00$1,111,666.67$1,041,428.57$983,750.00$934,444.44$891,000.00
    36.80%$1,360,000.00$1,160,000.00$1,040,000.00$960,000.00$902,000.00$855,000.00$815,714.29$781,250.00$750,000.00$721,000.00
    44.80%$960,000.00$880,000.00$826,666.67$787,500.00$754,000.00$725,000.00$698,571.43$673,750.00$650,000.00$627,000.00
    54.00%$800,000.00$760,000.00$730,000.00$702,500.00$678,000.00$655,000.00$632,857.14$611,250.00$590,000.00$569,000.00
    63.60%$720,000.00$695,000.00$670,000.00$647,500.00$626,000.00$605,000.00$584,285.71$563,750.00$543,333.33$525,000.00
    73.35%$670,000.00$645,000.00$623,333.33$602,500.00$582,000.00$561,666.67$541,428.57$521,250.00$503,333.33$487,000.00
    83.10%$620,000.00$600,000.00$580,000.00$560,000.00$540,000.00$520,000.00$500,000.00$482,500.00$466,666.67$452,000.00
    92.90%$580,000.00$560,000.00$540,000.00$520,000.00$500,000.00$480,000.00$462,857.14$447,500.00$433,333.33$420,000.00
    102.70%$540,000.00$520,000.00$500,000.00$480,000.00$460,000.00$443,333.33$428,571.43$415,000.00$402,222.22$390,000.00
    112.50%$500,000.00$480,000.00$460,000.00$440,000.00$424,000.00$410,000.00$397,142.86$385,000.00$373,333.33$362,000.00
    122.30%$460,000.00$440,000.00$420,000.00$405,000.00$392,000.00$380,000.00$368,571.43$357,500.00$346,666.67$336,000.00
    132.10%$420,000.00$400,000.00$386,666.67$375,000.00$364,000.00$353,333.33$342,857.14$332,500.00$322,222.22$312,400.00
    141.90%$380,000.00$370,000.00$360,000.00$350,000.00$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,444.44$291,200.00
    151.80%$360,000.00$350,000.00$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,000.00$290,500.00$281,333.33$272,400.00
    161.70%$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,000.00$290,000.00$280,571.43$271,500.00$262,666.67$254,000.00
    171.60%$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,000.00$290,000.00$280,000.00$270,666.67$261,714.29$253,000.00$244,444.44$236,000.00
    181.50%$300,000.00$290,000.00$280,000.00$270,000.00$260,800.00$252,000.00$243,428.57$235,000.00$226,666.67$219,400.00
    191.40%$280,000.00$270,000.00$260,000.00$251,000.00$242,400.00$234,000.00$225,714.29$217,500.00$210,444.44$204,200.00
    201.30%$260,000.00$250,000.00$241,333.33$233,000.00$224,800.00$216,666.67$208,571.43$201,750.00$195,777.78$190,400.00
    211.20%$240,000.00$232,000.00$224,000.00$216,000.00$208,000.00$200,000.00$193,428.57$187,750.00$182,666.67$178,000.00
    221.12%$224,000.00$216,000.00$208,000.00$200,000.00$192,000.00$185,666.67$180,285.71$175,500.00$171,111.11$167,000.00
    231.04%$208,000.00$200,000.00$192,000.00$184,000.00$178,000.00$173,000.00$168,571.43$164,500.00$160,666.67$157,000.00
    240.96%$192,000.00$184,000.00$176,000.00$170,500.00$166,000.00$162,000.00$158,285.71$154,750.00$151,333.33$148,000.00
    250.88%$176,000.00$168,000.00$163,333.33$159,500.00$156,000.00$152,666.67$149,428.57$146,250.00$143,111.11$140,100.00
    260.80%$160,000.00$157,000.00$154,000.00$151,000.00$148,000.00$145,000.00$142,000.00$139,000.00$136,111.11$133,300.00
    270.77%$154,000.00$151,000.00$148,000.00$145,000.00$142,000.00$139,000.00$136,000.00$133,125.00$130,333.33$127,600.00
    280.74%$148,000.00$145,000.00$142,000.00$139,000.00$136,000.00$133,000.00$130,142.86$127,375.00$124,666.67$122,000.00
    290.71%$142,000.00$139,000.00$136,000.00$133,000.00$130,000.00$127,166.67$124,428.57$121,750.00$119,111.11$116,600.00
    300.68%$136,000.00$133,000.00$130,000.00$127,000.00$124,200.00$121,500.00$118,857.14$116,250.00$113,777.78$111,400.00
    310.65%$130,000.00$127,000.00$124,000.00$121,250.00$118,600.00$116,000.00$113,428.57$111,000.00$108,666.67$106,400.00
    320.62%$124,000.00$121,000.00$118,333.33$115,750.00$113,200.00$110,666.67$108,285.71$106,000.00$103,777.78$101,600.00
    330.59%$118,000.00$115,500.00$113,000.00$110,500.00$108,000.00$105,666.67$103,428.57$101,250.00$99,111.11$97,000.00
    340.56%$113,000.00$110,500.00$108,000.00$105,500.00$103,200.00$101,000.00$98,857.14$96,750.00$94,666.67$92,600.00
    350.54%$108,000.00$105,500.00$103,000.00$100,750.00$98,600.00$96,500.00$94,428.57$92,375.00$90,333.33$88,300.00
    360.52%$103,000.00$100,500.00$98,333.33$96,250.00$94,200.00$92,166.67$90,142.86$88,125.00$86,111.11$84,100.00
    370.49%$98,000.00$96,000.00$94,000.00$92,000.00$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00
    380.47%$94,000.00$92,000.00$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00
    390.45%$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,080.00
    400.43%$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,088.89$68,280.00
    410.41%$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,100.00$66,311.11$64,720.00
    420.39%$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,114.29$64,350.00$62,800.00$61,440.00
    430.37%$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,000.00$64,133.33$62,400.00$60,900.00$59,600.00$58,440.00
    440.35%$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,000.00$64,000.00$62,160.00$60,466.67$59,028.57$57,800.00$56,711.11$55,760.00
    450.33%$66,000.00$64,000.00$62,000.00$60,200.00$58,560.00$57,200.00$56,057.14$55,050.00$54,177.78$53,400.00
    460.31%$62,000.00$60,000.00$58,266.67$56,700.00$55,440.00$54,400.00$53,485.71$52,700.00$52,000.00$51,400.00
    470.29%$58,000.00$56,400.00$54,933.33$53,800.00$52,880.00$52,066.67$51,371.43$50,750.00$50,222.22$49,760.00
    480.27%$54,800.00$53,400.00$52,400.00$51,600.00$50,880.00$50,266.67$49,714.29$49,250.00$48,844.44$48,480.00
    490.26%$52,000.00$51,200.00$50,533.33$49,900.00$49,360.00$48,866.67$48,457.14$48,100.00$47,777.78$47,480.00
    500.25%$50,400.00$49,800.00$49,200.00$48,700.00$48,240.00$47,866.67$47,542.86$47,250.00$46,977.78$46,720.00
    510.25%$49,200.00$48,600.00$48,133.33$47,700.00$47,360.00$47,066.67$46,800.00$46,550.00$46,311.11$46,080.00
    520.24%$48,000.00$47,600.00$47,200.00$46,900.00$46,640.00$46,400.00$46,171.43$45,950.00$45,733.33$45,520.00
    530.24%$47,200.00$46,800.00$46,533.33$46,300.00$46,080.00$45,866.67$45,657.14$45,450.00$45,244.44$45,040.00
    540.23%$46,400.00$46,200.00$46,000.00$45,800.00$45,600.00$45,400.00$45,200.00$45,000.00$44,800.00$44,600.00
    550.23%$46,000.00$45,800.00$45,600.00$45,400.00$45,200.00$45,000.00$44,800.00$44,600.00$44,400.00$44,200.00
    560.23%$45,600.00$45,400.00$45,200.00$45,000.00$44,800.00$44,600.00$44,400.00$44,200.00$44,000.00$43,800.00
    570.23%$45,200.00$45,000.00$44,800.00$44,600.00$44,400.00$44,200.00$44,000.00$43,800.00$43,600.00$43,400.00
    580.22%$44,800.00$44,600.00$44,400.00$44,200.00$44,000.00$43,800.00$43,600.00$43,400.00$43,200.00$43,000.00
    590.22%$44,400.00$44,200.00$44,000.00$43,800.00$43,600.00$43,400.00$43,200.00$43,000.00$42,800.00$42,600.00
    600.22%$44,000.00$43,800.00$43,600.00$43,400.00$43,200.00$43,000.00$42,800.00$42,600.00$42,400.00$42,200.00
    610.22%$43,600.00$43,400.00$43,200.00$43,000.00$42,800.00$42,600.00$42,400.00$42,200.00$42,000.00$41,800.00
    620.22%$43,200.00$43,000.00$42,800.00$42,600.00$42,400.00$42,200.00$42,000.00$41,800.00$41,600.00
    630.21%$42,800.00$42,600.00$42,400.00$42,200.00$42,000.00$41,800.00$41,600.00$41,400.00
    640.21%$42,400.00$42,200.00$42,000.00$41,800.00$41,600.00$41,400.00$41,200.00
    650.21%$42,000.00$41,800.00$41,600.00$41,400.00$41,200.00$41,000.00
    660.21%$41,600.00$41,400.00$41,200.00$41,000.00$40,800.00
    670.21%$41,200.00$41,000.00$40,800.00$40,600.00
    680.20%$40,800.00$40,600.00$40,400.00
    690.20%$40,400.00$40,200.00
    700.20%$40,000.00

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Viktor Hovland betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Field, format unveiled for Creator Classic at East Lake

    Latest
    Official

    Wyndham Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    -22

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    2

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    2

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    Jackson Koivun
    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    T5

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Chris Kirk
    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T5

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2
