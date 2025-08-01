PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Wyndham Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

Latest

All-time greatest shots from Wyndham Championship

All-time greatest shots from Wyndham Championship

    Written by Staff, PGA

    The Wyndham Championship is underway from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, marking the finale of the FedExCup Regular Season. Aaron Rai defends his title in the final event before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs, where the top 70 players on the season-long FedExCup standings qualify for the first leg, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    See the minimum finishes needed at Wyndham for each player outside the bubble to make the postseason.

    Cameron Young holds the Round 2 lead by one over defending champion Rai as play was suspended for the day Friday due to thunderstorms in the Greensboro area.

    Round 2 is set to resume at 7:30 a.m. ET with Round 3 projected to begin between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in threesomes off split tees.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 1, 2025

    Wyndham Championship: How to watch Round 2 from Wyndham

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 29, 2025

    Gerard's 'Steak Wednesday' tradition with Griffin leads to first TOUR victory at Barracuda

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See payouts for Wyndham Championship

    Latest
    R2
    Suspended

    Wyndham Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    15

    -14

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    15

    2

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    13

    -13

    2

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    13

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    -12

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F*

    -12

    T3

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F*

    5

    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    -11

    5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    T6

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    12

    -10

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    12
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW