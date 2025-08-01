Wyndham Championship: Round 2 play delayed due to thunderstorms
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
Round 2 of the Wyndham Championship has been delayed due to thunderstorms in the Greensboro, North Carolina area at 4:33 p.m. ET.
Contested at Sedgefield Country Club, Wyndham marks the final event of the PGA TOUR Regular Season. The top 70 players in the FedExCup at the end of the week will qualify for the FedEx St. Jude, the first leg of the three-event FedExCup Playoffs.
At the time of the suspension, Cameron Young holds the solo lead at 14-under one shot ahead of 2024 Wyndham champion Aaron Rai. Mac Meissner and Sungjae Im, who played in the morning wave, finished their rounds at 12-under.