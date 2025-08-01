PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Wyndham Championship: Round 2 play delayed due to thunderstorms

Cameron Young makes birdie on No. 14 at Wyndham

Cameron Young makes birdie on No. 14 at Wyndham

    Round 2 of the Wyndham Championship has been delayed due to thunderstorms in the Greensboro, North Carolina area at 4:33 p.m. ET.

    Contested at Sedgefield Country Club, Wyndham marks the final event of the PGA TOUR Regular Season. The top 70 players in the FedExCup at the end of the week will qualify for the FedEx St. Jude, the first leg of the three-event FedExCup Playoffs.

    At the time of the suspension, Cameron Young holds the solo lead at 14-under one shot ahead of 2024 Wyndham champion Aaron Rai. Mac Meissner and Sungjae Im, who played in the morning wave, finished their rounds at 12-under.

    R2
    Suspended

    Wyndham Championship

