6H AGO

Wyndham Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff, PGA

    The Wyndham Championship is underway from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, marking the finale of the FedExCup Regular Season. Aaron Rai defends his title in the final event before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs, where the top 70 players on the season-long FedExCup standings qualify for the first leg, the FedEx St. Jude Championship. See the minimum finishes needed at Wyndham for each player outside the bubble to make the postseason.

    After Round 3, Cameron Young, who is chasing his first PGA TOUR victory, leads Nico Echavarria by five shots at 20-under. The next closest pursuers are Chris Kirk, Aaron Rai and Mac Meissner, who share third place at 12-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Marquee group

    • 9:20 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Nicolai Højgaard (until Spieth/Rodgers pairing tees off)
    • 10:55 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Rodgers

    Featured groups

    • 8:35 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Rasmus Højgaard
    • 10:45 a.m.: Tony Finau, Denny McCarthy

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

