Wyndham Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

The Wyndham Championship is underway from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, marking the finale of the FedExCup Regular Season. Aaron Rai defends his title in the final event before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs, where the top 70 players on the season-long FedExCup standings qualify for the first leg, the FedEx St. Jude Championship. See the minimum finishes needed at Wyndham for each player outside the bubble to make the postseason.