FedExCup Playoffs scenarios: See finishes needed at Wyndham Championship for each player to make postseason
1 Min Read
All-time greatest shots from Wyndham Championship
Written by Staff
The final push for the FedExCup Playoffs takes place at the Wyndham Championship. The top 70 in the season-long FedExCup standings come Sunday will earn a spot in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the three-event postseason.
Germany’s Matti Schmid occupies “bubble boy” status at 70th in the FedExCup and will hope to hold off those on the outside looking in.
The finish listed next to each player is the worst place they could finish on the leaderboard and have a chance to move into the top 70. It does not mean they will clinch a spot in the Playoffs, just that they will move ahead of where No. 70 currently is. Players below No. 173 will not qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, even with a win. Anyone between Nos. 71-173 that is not listed is not in the field.
Minimum finishes required to have chance to make the FedExCup Playoffs
|FedExCup standing
|Golfer
|FedExCup points
|Finish required
|60
|Tony Finau
|681
|Currently within top 70
|61
|Rickie Fowler
|656
|Currently within top 70
|62
|Davis Riley
|652
|Currently within top 70
|63
|Kevin Yu
|645
|Currently within top 70
|64
|Erik van Rooyen
|634
|Currently within top 70
|65
|Nico Echavarria
|628
|Currently within top 70
|66
|Emiliano Grillo
|628
|Currently within top 70
|67
|Cam Davis
|616
|Currently within top 70
|68
|Patrick Rodgers
|616
|Currently within top 70
|69
|Byeong Hun An
|595
|Currently within top 70
|70
|Matti Schmid
|595
|Currently within top 70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|71
|Nicolai Højgaard
|590
|Solo 63rd
|72
|Keith Mitchell
|589
|Solo 58th
|73
|Chris Kirk
|582
|Solo 43rd
|74
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|575
|Solo 36th
|75
|Gary Woodland
|562
|Solo 25th
|76
|Kevin Roy
|556
|Solo 23rd
|77
|Alex Smalley
|554
|Solo 22nd
|78
|Davis Thompson
|552
|Solo 21st
|79
|Eric Cole
|546
|Solo 18th
|80
|William Mouw
|527
|Solo 11th
|81
|Ryo Hisatsune
|504
|Two-way T6
|82
|Rasmus Højgaard
|480
|Two-way T4
|83
|Karl Vilips
|471
|Solo fourth
|84
|Matt McCarty
|455
|Two-way T3
|85
|Adam Scott
|446
|Two-way T3
|86
|Sami Valimaki
|442
|Two-way T3
|87
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|438
|Two-way T3
|88
|David Lipsky
|433
|Two-way T3
|89
|Tom Kim
|426
|Solo third
|90
|Andrew Putnam
|423
|Solo third
|91
|Danny Walker
|411
|Solo third
|92
|Matt Wallace
|409
|Solo third
|93
|Garrick Higgo
|406
|Solo third
|94
|Taylor Moore
|405
|Solo third
|95
|Vince Whaley
|402
|Three-way T2
|96
|Beau Hossler
|401
|Three-way
|98
|Mark Hubbard
|395
|Three-way
|99
|Max McGreevy
|391
|Three-way
|100
|Isaiah Salinda
|383
|Two-way T2
|101
|Joel Dahmen
|381
|Two-way T2
|102
|Lee Hodges
|378
|Two-way T2
|103
|Rico Hoey
|373
|Two-way T2
|104
|Austin Eckroat
|371
|Two-way T2
|105
|Jesper Svensson
|363
|Two-way T2
|106
|Max Homa
|351
|Two-way T2
|107
|Victor Perez
|351
|Two-way T2
|108
|Patrick Fishburn
|343
|Solo second
|109
|Chan Kim
|334
|Solo second
|111
|Sam Ryder
|324
|Solo second
|112
|Henrik Norlander
|323
|Solo second
|113
|Jackson Suber
|320
|Solo second
|114
|Chad Ramey
|319
|Solo second
|115
|Harry Higgs
|308
|Solo second
|116
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|307
|Solo second
|117
|Justin Lower
|305
|Solo second
|118
|Kris Ventura
|304
|Solo second
|120
|Zach Johnson
|298
|Solo second
|121
|Doug Ghim
|288
|WIN
|122
|Ricky Castillo
|288
|WIN
|123
|Paul Peterson
|285
|WIN
|124
|Carson Young
|280
|WIN
|125
|Brandt Snedeker
|280
|WIN
|126
|Matt Kuchar
|276
|WIN
|127
|Chandler Phillips
|274
|WIN
|130
|Seamus Power
|270
|WIN
|131
|Adam Schenk
|258
|WIN
|132
|Takumi Kanaya
|257
|WIN
|133
|Nick Dunlap
|255
|WIN
|134
|Adam Hadwin
|254
|WIN
|136
|David Skinns
|248
|WIN
|137
|Pierceson Coody
|248
|WIN
|138
|Steven Fisk
|241
|WIN
|139
|Will Gordon
|235
|WIN
|141
|Alex Noren
|219
|WIN
|142
|Quade Cummins
|217
|WIN
|143
|Nate Lashley
|217
|WIN
|144
|Sahith Theegala
|209
|WIN
|145
|Antoine Rozner
|207
|WIN
|146
|Thriston Lawrence
|206
|WIN
|147
|Matteo Manassero
|199
|WIN
|148
|Brice Garnett
|199
|WIN
|150
|Lanto Griffin
|198
|WIN
|151
|Ben Kohles
|198
|WIN
|152
|Mac Meissner
|195
|WIN
|153
|Frankie Capan III
|191
|WIN
|154
|Noah Goodwin
|183
|WIN
|156
|Luke List
|175
|WIN
|157
|Trey Mullinax
|172
|WIN
|159
|Will Chandler
|165
|WIN
|160
|Greyson Sigg
|164
|WIN
|161
|Niklas Norgaard
|162
|WIN
|162
|Adam Svensson
|158
|WIN
|163
|Ben Silverman
|157
|WIN
|164
|Camilo Villegas
|150
|WIN
|165
|Nick Hardy
|145
|WIN
|166
|Matthieu Pavon
|141
|WIN
|167
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|141
|WIN
|168
|Taylor Dickson
|132
|WIN
|170
|John Pak
|121
|WIN
|171
|Zac Blair
|104
|WIN
|173
|Webb Simpson
|100
|WIN
The top 50 after the FedEx St. Jude will also qualify for all Signature Events in 2025, and the top 30 after the BMW will qualify for the 2025 Masters. The stakes are high for advancing in the FedExCup Playoffs – but the first step is simply getting in. Players outside the top 70 into the Wyndham Championship, contested at the venerable Donald Ross-designed Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, will face a high-pressure week amidst an otherwise tranquil Carolinian aesthetic.