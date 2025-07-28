PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

FedExCup Playoffs scenarios: See finishes needed at Wyndham Championship for each player to make postseason

1 Min Read

Latest

All-time greatest shots from Wyndham Championship

All-time greatest shots from Wyndham Championship

    Written by Staff

    The final push for the FedExCup Playoffs takes place at the Wyndham Championship. The top 70 in the season-long FedExCup standings come Sunday will earn a spot in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the three-event postseason.

    Germany’s Matti Schmid occupies “bubble boy” status at 70th in the FedExCup and will hope to hold off those on the outside looking in.

    The finish listed next to each player is the worst place they could finish on the leaderboard and have a chance to move into the top 70. It does not mean they will clinch a spot in the Playoffs, just that they will move ahead of where No. 70 currently is. Players below No. 173 will not qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, even with a win. Anyone between Nos. 71-173 that is not listed is not in the field.

    Minimum finishes required to have chance to make the FedExCup Playoffs

    FedExCup standingGolferFedExCup pointsFinish required
    60Tony Finau681Currently within top 70
    61Rickie Fowler656Currently within top 70
    62Davis Riley652Currently within top 70
    63Kevin Yu645Currently within top 70
    64Erik van Rooyen634Currently within top 70
    65Nico Echavarria628Currently within top 70
    66Emiliano Grillo628Currently within top 70
    67Cam Davis616Currently within top 70
    68Patrick Rodgers616Currently within top 70
    69Byeong Hun An595Currently within top 70
    70Matti Schmid595Currently within top 70
    --------
    71Nicolai Højgaard590Solo 63rd
    72Keith Mitchell589Solo 58th
    73Chris Kirk582Solo 43rd
    74Christiaan Bezuidenhout575Solo 36th
    75Gary Woodland562Solo 25th
    76Kevin Roy556Solo 23rd
    77Alex Smalley554Solo 22nd
    78Davis Thompson552Solo 21st
    79Eric Cole546Solo 18th
    80William Mouw527Solo 11th
    81Ryo Hisatsune504Two-way T6
    82Rasmus Højgaard480Two-way T4
    83Karl Vilips471Solo fourth
    84Matt McCarty455Two-way T3
    85Adam Scott446Two-way T3
    86Sami Valimaki442Two-way T3
    87Michael Thorbjornsen438Two-way T3
    88David Lipsky433Two-way T3
    89Tom Kim426Solo third
    90Andrew Putnam423Solo third
    91Danny Walker411Solo third
    92Matt Wallace409Solo third
    93Garrick Higgo406Solo third
    94Taylor Moore405Solo third
    95Vince Whaley402Three-way T2
    96Beau Hossler401Three-way
    98Mark Hubbard395Three-way
    99Max McGreevy391Three-way
    100Isaiah Salinda383Two-way T2
    101Joel Dahmen381Two-way T2
    102Lee Hodges378Two-way T2
    103Rico Hoey373Two-way T2
    104Austin Eckroat371Two-way T2
    105Jesper Svensson363Two-way T2
    106Max Homa351Two-way T2
    107Victor Perez351Two-way T2
    108Patrick Fishburn343Solo second
    109Chan Kim334Solo second
    111Sam Ryder324Solo second
    112Henrik Norlander323Solo second
    113Jackson Suber320Solo second
    114Chad Ramey319Solo second
    115Harry Higgs308Solo second
    116Thorbjørn Olesen307Solo second
    117Justin Lower305Solo second
    118Kris Ventura304Solo second
    120Zach Johnson298Solo second
    121Doug Ghim288WIN
    122Ricky Castillo288WIN
    123Paul Peterson285WIN
    124Carson Young280WIN
    125Brandt Snedeker280WIN
    126Matt Kuchar276WIN
    127Chandler Phillips274WIN
    130Seamus Power270WIN
    131Adam Schenk258WIN
    132Takumi Kanaya257WIN
    133Nick Dunlap255WIN
    134Adam Hadwin254WIN
    136David Skinns248WIN
    137Pierceson Coody248WIN
    138Steven Fisk241WIN
    139Will Gordon235WIN
    141Alex Noren219WIN
    142Quade Cummins217WIN
    143Nate Lashley217WIN
    144Sahith Theegala209WIN
    145Antoine Rozner207WIN
    146Thriston Lawrence206WIN
    147Matteo Manassero199WIN
    148Brice Garnett199WIN
    150Lanto Griffin198WIN
    151Ben Kohles198WIN
    152Mac Meissner195WIN
    153Frankie Capan III191WIN
    154Noah Goodwin183WIN
    156Luke List175WIN
    157Trey Mullinax172WIN
    159Will Chandler165WIN
    160Greyson Sigg164WIN
    161Niklas Norgaard162WIN
    162Adam Svensson158WIN
    163Ben Silverman157WIN
    164Camilo Villegas150WIN
    165Nick Hardy145WIN
    166Matthieu Pavon141WIN
    167Thomas Rosenmueller141WIN
    168Taylor Dickson132WIN
    170John Pak121WIN
    171Zac Blair104WIN
    173Webb Simpson100WIN

    The top 50 after the FedEx St. Jude will also qualify for all Signature Events in 2025, and the top 30 after the BMW will qualify for the 2025 Masters. The stakes are high for advancing in the FedExCup Playoffs – but the first step is simply getting in. Players outside the top 70 into the Wyndham Championship, contested at the venerable Donald Ross-designed Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, will face a high-pressure week amidst an otherwise tranquil Carolinian aesthetic.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See payouts for Wyndham Championship

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 26, 2025

    Olesen jumps into share of lead with electric ace at 3M Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 27, 2025

    3M Open: How to follow final-round action from TPC Twin Cities

    Latest
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW