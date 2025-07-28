FedExCup Playoffs scenarios: See finishes needed at Wyndham Championship for each player to make postseason

The finish listed next to each player is the worst place they could finish on the leaderboard and have a chance to move into the top 70. It does not mean they will clinch a spot in the Playoffs, just that they will move ahead of where No. 70 currently is. Players below No. 173 will not qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, even with a win. Anyone between Nos. 71-173 that is not listed is not in the field.