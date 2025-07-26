PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Thorbjørn Olesen has ace, shoots 67 to share 3M Open lead with Akshay Bhatia

    Written by Associated Press

    BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Thorbjørn Olesen aced the par-3 eighth and shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday in the 3M Open for a share of the third-round lead with Akshay Bhatia.

    Olesen, the 35-year-old Danish player who led after the second round, used a 6-iron on the 209-yard eighth at the TPC Twin Cities.

    “It was a back pin. It just felt like I couldn’t get there with a 7, so we went for a soft 6-iron,” Olesen said. “Obviously, took the slope perfectly, a big bonus to see it go in. It’s been a long time since I’ve had one.”


    Bhatia had a 63 to post first at 18-under 195.

    “I chipped in twice, made a lot of putts," Bhatia said. ”A lot of putts lipped in, which was really nice to see. All in all, just a pretty solid round. Felt like I did a pretty good job of playing out of the rough today. I didn’t hit it particularly great off the tee, but thankfully greens are soft enough to where you can kind of do that.”


    Kurt Kitayama matched the tournament and course record with a 60, finishing before Olesen and Jake Knapp teed off in the final group, to get to 17 under. Fellow Japanese player Takumi Kanaya (65) also was 17 under with Knapp (67) and Sam Stevens (66).

    Olesen followed the hole-in-one with a bogey on No. 9. On the back nine, he birdied Nos. 13-14, three-putted the 15th for bogey, birdied the short par-4 16th and parred the final two. The eight-time Dp World Tour winner is chasing first PGA TOUR title.

    “It’s obviously different and it’s a big opportunity," Olesen said. “I’m not going to lie, there’s going to be a lot of pressure, but I felt like in my career I’ve dealt pretty well with pressure. Obviously, the wins on the DP World Tour, but Ryder Cups, also.”


    Bhatia, the 23-year-old California player with two PGA TOUR victories, chipped in from 42 feet for birdie on the fifth and from 55 feet for another birdie on 11.

    “I’m just trying to play solid golf and hopefully the cards fall my way tomorrow," Bhatia said.

    Kitayama matched the tournament mark set by Adam Svensson in the first round. Paul Goydos also has a share of the course record, shooting 60 in the 2017 3M Championship on the PGA TOUR Champions.

    Kitayama had 12 birdies and a bogey. He played the front nine in 7-under 28.

    “I was just kind of going out there,” Kitayama said. “I don’t think you really have a number going out into any round, just kind of take what you can get.”

    Knapp dropped a stroke on the 17th for his lone bogey of the week

    NCAA winner Michael La Sasso of Mississippi was tied for 16th at 13 under after a 63. The amateur missed the cut last week in the Barracuda Championship.

    R3
    Official

    3M Open

    T1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -18
    Thru
    F

    T1

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -18
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T3

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    T10

    SWE
    J. Svensson
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F
