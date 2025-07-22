PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3M Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

All-time greatest shots from 3M Open

    The 3M Open returns to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, for its 2025 edition. Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark and Sam Burns highlight a host of PGA TOUR stars heading to the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," with valuable FedExCup points up for grabs at the penultimate FedExCup Regular Season event.

    Jhonattan Vegas claimed victory in last year's 3M Open with a score of 17-under on the 7,431-yard, par 71 layout.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Thursday-Friday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 8:29 a.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau

    Featured groups

    • 8:18 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Sahith Theegala, Max Homa
    • 8:40 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 8:18 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott

    Featured groups

    • 8:29 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Burns, Haotong Li
    • 8:40 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Jake Knapp, William Mouw

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

