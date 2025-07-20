Detached dominance: Scottie Scheffler’s British Open win is historic and scary feat

“Is it great to be able to win tournaments and to accomplish the things I have in the game of golf?” Scheffler said. “Yeah, it brings tears to my eyes just to think about because I've literally worked my entire life to be good at this sport. To have that kind of sense of accomplishment, I think, is a pretty cool feeling. To get to live out your dreams is very special, but at the end of the day, I'm not out here to inspire the next generation of golfers. I'm not out here to inspire someone to be the best player in the world because what's the point? This is not a fulfilling life. It's fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it's not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart.