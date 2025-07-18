'We have a plan': Keegan Bradley reveals U.S. Ryder Cup Team has developed contingency for playing captain possibility
Keegan Bradley’s top shots of 2025 season
Written by Paul Hodowanic
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – The possibility of Keegan Bradley competing at the Ryder Cup as a playing captain is catching more steam, so much so that Bradley admitted Friday he’s had internal discussions with the U.S. Team about how it would work.
Fresh off a 4-under 67 in the second round of The Open Championship that vaulted him onto the first page of the leaderboard, Bradley said, “We have a plan. We have a 'for instance’ that could happen.”
Bradley’s stance on competing as a playing captain has evolved since he took the position last year, first saying he would only play the Ryder Cup if he automatically qualified before changing his tune after he won the Travelers Championship last month. Bradley said he will pick himself if “I feel like I'm going to help the team."
Bradley did not share further details about the U.S. Team’s contingency plan and how it would work. That the team is developing a plan at all points to Bradley legitimately considering the possibility. Bradley has a former Ryder Cup captain in Jim Furyk, on his staff, who could presumably shoulder some of the duties.
Bradley sits ninth in the current Ryder Cup standings, but could rise even further if he continues his good play at The Open. Traditionally, a tournament that has tormented Bradley, the American went bogey-free around Royal Portrush Friday and the 67 equaled his career-best score at The Open. The round also snapped a run of 17 straight rounds in the 70s at The Open.
Mic’d up with Keegan Bradley after winning second Travelers title
There has not been a Ryder Cup playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963, but it’s happened several times in the Presidents Cup, including by Tiger Woods in 2019. Bradley said he has had multiple conversations with Woods about how he handled his duties as a captain and player that week in Australia.
Bradley confirmed he has not signed a captain’s agreement with Luke Donald and Team Europe, which outlines the rules and abilities of captains and vice-captains. Traditionally, only captains are allowed to give players advice during competitive Ryder Cup rounds, though that responsibility can be passed to a vice captain. That, presumably, could be a point of contention for both sides, as Bradley would likely want one of his vice captains to be able to give out advice while Bradley is on the course.
Bradley’s only in this position because of his recent play, which he remarked is the best of his career. His second round at The Open was further evidence. Bradley said previously struggled adjusting to the slower links greens, but found a feel earlier this week that has allowed him to hit it harder without impeding his form. Bradley holed an 18-foot eagle putt on the second that got his day going, and added birdies on 12 and 15, holing putts of 23 and 9 feet.
“I feel like I'm a much better player right now than I've ever been. This is the best I've ever played throughout my entire career,” Bradley said. “I'm a way better chipper of the ball, which I've worked on. I'm very high in the stats on the TOUR which I never have been, which is a huge help. I chipped two to a foot today that were tough chips. Putting a lot better, and I just feel a lot more comfortable being out there in these big moments. I do feel like I'm a much more well-rounded player now.”
That form has put him in contention at The Open and in legitimate consideration to be a playing captain in two months at Bethpage Black.