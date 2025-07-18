'We have a plan': Keegan Bradley reveals U.S. Ryder Cup Team has developed contingency for playing captain possibility

“I feel like I'm a much better player right now than I've ever been. This is the best I've ever played throughout my entire career,” Bradley said. “I'm a way better chipper of the ball, which I've worked on. I'm very high in the stats on the TOUR which I never have been, which is a huge help. I chipped two to a foot today that were tough chips. Putting a lot better, and I just feel a lot more comfortable being out there in these big moments. I do feel like I'm a much more well-rounded player now.”