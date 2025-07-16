Scottie Scheffler solved his putting in the U.S. But at The Open Championship, it’s still an issue

Standing over a 7-foot birdie putt, Scheffler watched a sliding left-to-right putt start curling toward the hole before straightening out and running past the cup. The world No. 1, a savant off the tee and in the fairway, capable of controlling his distance, flight and spin better than anyone in the sport, stood there incredulous and dumbfounded that he couldn’t complete the final piece of the puzzle. Scheffler threw his arms up and looked at his caddie, Ted Scott. He said nothing, but the look was that of a man utterly confused and fed up about what the heck was going on. Slapping his legs, he bent down and looked at the line again, reaching his arms out again as if to say, “What else do I have to do?” An annoyed laugh followed with another shake of the head before he tapped in for his par.