PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

'Have you ever seen that before?': Wild hidden golf ball briefly derails Rory McIlroy’s charge at British Open

1 Min Read

Latest

Rory McIlroy hits out of rough, uncovers buried second ball in unique situation at The Open

Rory McIlroy hits out of rough, uncovers buried second ball in unique situation at The Open

    Written by Paul Hodowanic

    PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Rory McIlroy’s Saturday charge at The Open Championship was derailed by one of the wildest situations in recent memory.

    After hitting his tee shot right of the 11th fairway and into a trampled-down area where spectators had walked, McIlroy’s recovery shot was impeded as he made contact and another ball miraculously popped out of the ground.

    McIlroy’s ball landed in the fairway, short of the 11th green, and the second ball, settled just a few feet from McIlroy. It’s unclear if/how much the second ball may have impacted the result of McIlroy’s shot.

    “Oh my god,” McIlroy said as he realized the ball, buried underground, was unearthed by his swing. McIlroy picked the ball up and laughed before tossing it aside.

    “Have you ever seen that before?” McIlroy asked NBC on-course analyst Jim “Bones” McCabe as he walked back into the fairway.


    Rory McIlroy hits out of rough, uncovers buried second ball in unique situation at The Open

    Rory McIlroy hits out of rough, uncovers buried second ball in unique situation at The Open


    McIlroy, 3-under for the round at 6-under overall at the time, was unable to get up and down from short of the 11th green, dropping one shot and stifling what had been a promising start to his third round. Beginning the day seven shots back of leader Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy got as close as four shots when he birdied the first, second and fourth holes. He missed obtainable birdies at the fifth and seventh holes to make the turn in 33 before the bad break at the 11th.

    It didn’t take long for McIlroy to get the shot back, though. The world No. 2 rolled in a 56-foot eagle putt on the par-5 12th to revive his chances and inject a shot of life back into the thousands of home country supporters.

    No matter McIlroy’s final result at Royal Portrush, he’ll remember the 11th hole of his third round. We all will, too.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 19, 2025

    R&A releases official statement on Lowry two-stroke penalty ruling

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 19, 2025

    Hoey takes one-point lead into weekend at Barracuda

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jul 19, 2025

    Blanchet leads Shipley by five after Round 2 at Price Cutter Charity Championship

    Daily Wrap Up
    R3
    In Progress

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    11

    T2

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    12

    T2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    11

    4

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    13

    T5

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    16

    T5

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    15

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    14

    T9

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T9

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    15

    T9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    14

    T9

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    12

    T13

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T13

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T13

    FIN
    O. Lindell
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW