'Have you ever seen that before?': Wild hidden golf ball briefly derails Rory McIlroy’s charge at British Open

McIlroy, 3-under for the round at 6-under overall at the time, was unable to get up and down from short of the 11th green, dropping one shot and stifling what had been a promising start to his third round. Beginning the day seven shots back of leader Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy got as close as four shots when he birdied the first, second and fourth holes. He missed obtainable birdies at the fifth and seventh holes to make the turn in 33 before the bad break at the 11th.