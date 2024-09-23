Meet Phil Kenyon, the man behind Scottie Scheffler’s incredible putting turnaround 

How he works with Fitzpatrick is different than how he works with Fleetwood or Rose or Homa or Henley or Bradley or Scheffler. With Fitzpatrick, Kenyon is speaking in numbers. Fitzpatrick knows his statistical tendencies on every putt distance and break, and Kenyon helps craft drills to address the analytical Fitzpatrick’s deficiencies. At the same time, Fitzpatrick is not technical with the mechanics of his putting stroke. Once he knows the numbers, he’s using feels to prescribe an answer. Contrast that with Rose, whose technique is the bedrock of everything else he does on the greens. With Rose, Kenyon is hyper-focused on technique. By understanding the nuts and bolts, Rose can then narrow everything down to a simple playable feel.