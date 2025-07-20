British Open 2025: Live updates from final round; Scottie Scheffler searching for first claret jug

The troubles begin off the tee as Scheffler pushes his drive into a right fairway bunker. Trying to be relatively aggressive with his second shot, it catches the bunker lip and rolls back toward his feet. He pitches his third shot back into the fairway, wedges to 16 feet and two-putts for double bogey. (After making putts from approximately 15 feet on each of the three previous holes, this one slides just by.)