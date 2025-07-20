British Open 2025: Live updates from final round; Scottie Scheffler searching for first claret jug
It's the final day of the season's final major, and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is in the driver's seat.
Scheffler began Sunday at The 153rd Open Championship with a four-shot lead over China's Haotong Li after rounds of 68-64-67 at Royal Portrush. Scheffler led Matt Fitzpatrick by one into Saturday's third round in Northern Ireland and gained separation with a bogey-free effort, highlighted by an eagle at the par-5 seventh and a birdie at the long par-3 16th known as "Calamity Corner."
With just three bogeys through 54 holes, Scheffler has minimized calamity and is on the verge of his first claret jug. Scheffler, 29, earned his first PGA Championship title at Quail Hollow earlier this year and also holds two Masters titles to his credit.
With a win, Scheffler would join Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as players to win a Masters, PGA Championship and The Open before age 30. It's esteemed company, but Scheffler has one final test to pass at Portrush before he joins that club. His pursuers will include local hero Rory McIlroy, who stood six back into Sunday and will likely need his "A" game to make a run.
Keep it here for updates throughout Sunday's final round at The 153rd Open (all times ET).
11:45 a.m.: Scheffler can't convert a strong birdie look at the 10th, but he gains a shot on the field as his closest pursuers each make bogey. He's 16-under total, six clear of the field with eight holes to play. He appears inevitable.
Scheffler splits the fairway at the narrow par-4 10th (a hole that has given players fits off the tee), and he feathers a 146-yard approach to 10 feet. Surgical. The birdie putt slides just to the right, but he taps in for a strong par at one of Royal Portrush's most demanding holes. His playing partner Li makes bogey, as does Chris Gotterup at the 11th; each player falls back to 10-under, now six back of Scheffler's lead. Fitzpatrick (thru 10) is also 10-under.
After a double bogey at the 10th, McIlroy is now 8-under, eight strokes off the lead.
11:32 a.m.: It's back to business for Scheffler, who shakes off a jarring double bogey (from an outside vantage) at the eighth with a bounce-back birdie at the par-4 ninth. Scheffler turns in 2-under 34 and leads by five strokes to the final nine at 16-under total.
Scheffler stripes his tee shot down the fairway's left side; it scampers into some short rough but settles into a good lie just 95 yards from the hole. He flips a wedge to 5 feet and converts the birdie, center cut, to remain five strokes of his playing partner Li (who matches Scheffler's birdie at No. 9) and last week's Genesis Scottish Open winner Chris Gotterup.
McIlroy, Fitzpatrick and Harris English share fourth place at 10-under, six off the lead.
11:18 a.m.: Things have gotten a bit more interesting, as Scheffler makes double bogey at the par-4 eighth and his lead is down to four shots.
The troubles begin off the tee as Scheffler pushes his drive into a right fairway bunker. Trying to be relatively aggressive with his second shot, it catches the bunker lip and rolls back toward his feet. He pitches his third shot back into the fairway, wedges to 16 feet and two-putts for double bogey. (After making putts from approximately 15 feet on each of the three previous holes, this one slides just by.)
Shortly before Scheffler's double bogey, Chris Gotterup made birdie at the par-4 ninth to reach 11-under. Gotterup now holds solo second place at 11-under, with four players in a share of third at 10-under: McIlroy, Li, Fitzpatrick and Harris English.
Scheffler might be inevitable, but this might not be over either.
11:03 a.m.: Another hole, another majestic display of putting from the world No. 1, and a strengthened grip on The Open lead.
Scheffler finds a pot bunker off the tee at the par-5 seventh and is forced to lay up, leaving a 208-yard third shot. He misses the green left, leaving a short-sided pitch from a dicey lie, and his pitch shot sails 15 feet past the hole. But rather than ceding a shot to the field, he drains a mid-range par putt for the second straight hole, staying 17-under for the week and seven strokes clear of the field.
There are now five players in second place at 10-under: McIlroy, Li, Harris English, Chris Gotterup and Matt Fitzpatrick. Each might need to blister the back nine with birdies to have a fighting chance.
It's safe to say Scheffler is inevitable.
10:50 a.m.: Scheffler unleashes some emotion on a par save at the par-3 sixth that keeps him seven clear of the field, a reminder to his pursuers that they likely need something crazy to make a run.
Scheffler's tee shot at the 189-yard par 3 catches a false front and funnels off the front side of the green, well below the putting surface, and he plays a nifty pitch shot to 16 feet before draining the par putt and pumping his fist with more enthusiasm than some of his winning moments. If there was any vulnerability in his march to his first Open title, he perhaps shook it off with this seminal moment.
Scheffler remains 17-under, seven clear of a trio of players that share second place: McIlroy, Li and Chris Gotterup.
10:40 a.m.: Scheffler lays back at the short par-4 fifth, wedges to 15 feet and drains the birdie putt with ease, staying seven clear of his playing partner Li, who pitches to 4 feet and matches the birdie.
The proceedings have taken on an aura of inevitability, as any pursuer will likely need a blistering final nine to threaten Scheffler's lead. The world No. 1 is now 3-under on the final round and 17-under for the tournament. He led by four into Sunday and has extended the lead by three shots in just five holes.
10:25 a.m.: Could the rout be on? Perhaps. Scheffler makes birdie at the par-4 fourth, moving seven clear of second place as his playing partner Li makes bogey.
Scheffler plays a big cut off the tee at the long par-4 fourth that flirts with a fairway bunker but misses a few feet to the right and chases well up the fairway. He leans on his 175-yard approach but has no reason to, as the ball funnels off a slope toward the hole, leaving a 7-foot birdie try. He drains it, center-cut, as if there was never a doubt.
Li finds a fairway bunker off the tee and has to lay up well short of the green; he wedges to 17 feet and two-putts for bogey, falling into a share of second place with Harris English and Chris Gotterup.
In the group ahead, McIlroy missed his second shot into a precarious position right of the green, leaving a slippery chip. His third shot raced nearly 40 feet past the hole and he two-putted for bogey, falling back to 8-under. He's now eight strokes off the lead.
10:07 a.m.: Scheffler and Li match pars at the par-3 third, and Scheffler maintains a five-shot lead with 15 holes to play at Royal Portrush.
Scheffler flights his tee shot on the 180-yard par 3 onto the proper level, leaving a 29-foot birdie try, but it's a flat one that he nestles to tap-in range with ease. Li plays his tee shot to 43 feet and has no trouble two-putting either.
In the group ahead, McIlroy two-putted for par from 29 feet, staying six back of Scheffler's lead.
9:55 a.m.: Scheffler makes a relatively disappointing par at the short par-5 second, but his lead is now five as his playing partner Li makes a disheartening bogey.
Scheffler finds the fairway off the tee and plays his second shot from 258 yards to a fairway area short and left of the green, perhaps catching it a bit heavy. He plays a bump-and-run with his third from 22 yards; the ball skips through the fringe, releases onto the green and races well past the hole, leaving a 27-foot birdie try. He two-putts for par to remain 15-under.
Li finds a bunker on his second shot, flies his 23-yard third shot over the green, chips to 5 feet and misses the par putt, falling back to 10-under.
In the group ahead, McIlroy made birdie at the par-5 second to reach 9-under; he moves a shot closer to Scheffler but still trails by six.
9:40 a.m.: Scheffler tugs his tee shot just left of the fairway at the narrow par-4 first, but he finds a favorable lie in the rough and stuffs a 144-yard approach to tap-in range. He moves to 15-under total, still four clear of his playing partner Li, who lasers a 146-yard approach from the fairway to 5 feet and rolls in the birdie.
Playing in the group ahead, McIlroy found the fairway and green at the first and two-putted for par. He's 8-under total, seven back of Scheffler's lead.
