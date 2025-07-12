Genesis Scottish Open: How to watch, updated TV times, live scores, tee times for final round
The Genesis Scottish Open, featuring a $9 million purse, concludes Sunday from The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. After the third round, Rory McIlroy, who is going for his second title in three years here, and Chris Gotterup share the lead at 11-under. Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark and Jake Knapp are among those two shots back at 9-under.
Weather update: Starting Saturday evening, areas of fog will begin to move in off the North Sea. Fog will remain over the area overnight and through 10 a.m. Sunday morning. By midday, partial sunshine with much cooler temperatures and winds out of the east-northeast is expected. Fog will return Sunday evening and linger into the evening. Due to the anticipated fog, tee times have been adjusted to a two-tee start and coverage times have been updated accordingly.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 9-11 a.m., CNBC; 10 a.m.-noon, GOLF Channel; noon-3 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ (Streams 1-2):
- Sunday:
- Stream 1 (featured groups): 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Stream 2 (featured group): 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Featured groups (Stream 1)
- 6:34 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Adam Scott
- 7 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Nico Echavarria, Brian Harman
- Once early groups finish (8:20 a.m.): Andrew Novak, Tom Kim, Harris English
Featured group (Stream 2)
- 8 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Nicolai Højgaard, Matti Schmid
