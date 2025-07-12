Genesis Scottish Open: How to watch, updated TV times, live scores, tee times for final round

Weather update: Starting Saturday evening, areas of fog will begin to move in off the North Sea. Fog will remain over the area overnight and through 10 a.m. Sunday morning. By midday, partial sunshine with much cooler temperatures and winds out of the east-northeast is expected. Fog will return Sunday evening and linger into the evening. Due to the anticipated fog, tee times have been adjusted to a two-tee start and coverage times have been updated accordingly.