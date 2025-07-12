PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Genesis Scottish Open: How to watch, updated TV times, live scores, tee times for final round

    The Genesis Scottish Open, featuring a $9 million purse, concludes Sunday from The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. After the third round, Rory McIlroy, who is going for his second title in three years here, and Chris Gotterup share the lead at 11-under. Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark and Jake Knapp are among those two shots back at 9-under.

    Weather update: Starting Saturday evening, areas of fog will begin to move in off the North Sea. Fog will remain over the area overnight and through 10 a.m. Sunday morning. By midday, partial sunshine with much cooler temperatures and winds out of the east-northeast is expected. Fog will return Sunday evening and linger into the evening. Due to the anticipated fog, tee times have been adjusted to a two-tee start and coverage times have been updated accordingly.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 9-11 a.m., CNBC; 10 a.m.-noon, GOLF Channel; noon-3 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ (Streams 1-2):

    • Sunday:
      • Stream 1 (featured groups): 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
      • Stream 2 (featured group): 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SUNDAY

    Featured groups (Stream 1)

    • 6:34 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Adam Scott
    • 7 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Nico Echavarria, Brian Harman
    • Once early groups finish (8:20 a.m.): Andrew Novak, Tom Kim, Harris English

    Featured group (Stream 2)

    • 8 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Nicolai Højgaard, Matti Schmid

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R3
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    T1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T3

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T3

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    KOR
    T. Kim
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T15

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F
