Chris Gotterup unexpectedly outduels Rory McIlroy for career win at Genesis Scottish Open

It’s been a difficult run for Gotterup since that win last spring. What Gotterup assumed to be a breakthrough victory became a lone highlight in an otherwise underwhelming season. A fluke, to the cynics. He failed to register another top 20 the rest of the year and spent three months sidelined with a hand injury. He struggled to marry up those heightened expectations with his play, believing he was good enough to contend but unable to show it for more than a round or two at a time.