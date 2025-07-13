See who qualified for The Open Championship via Genesis Scottish Open
Chris Gotterup wins Genesis Scottish Open
Chris Gotterup, Nicolai Højgaard, Matti Schmid earn spots through finishes at The Renaissance Club
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Chris Gotterup, Nicolai Højgaard and Matti Schmid have qualified for The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush through the Genesis Scottish Open.
Gotterup won the event on a 15-under total of 265, two shots clear of Rory McIlroy and Marco Penge, who were already exempt. The American will make his debut in The Open.
Chris Gotterup's interview after winning Genesis Scottish Open
Højgaard sealed the second qualifying place after finishing tied for fourth place with the already exempt Matt Fitzpatrick on a 12-under total of 268.
Schmid claimed the last spot available in The Open ahead of Andy Sullivan thanks to his superior position in the Official World Golf Ranking after finishing tied on 6-under 274 along with the exempt Harry Hall, Tom Kim and Adam Scott.
To see the final field for The Open at Royal Portrush, click here.