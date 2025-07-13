PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

See who qualified for The Open Championship via Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Latest

Chris Gotterup wins Genesis Scottish Open

Chris Gotterup wins Genesis Scottish Open

Chris Gotterup, Nicolai Højgaard, Matti Schmid earn spots through finishes at The Renaissance Club

    NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Chris Gotterup, Nicolai Højgaard and Matti Schmid have qualified for The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush through the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Gotterup won the event on a 15-under total of 265, two shots clear of Rory McIlroy and Marco Penge, who were already exempt. The American will make his debut in The Open.


    Chris Gotterup's interview after winning Genesis Scottish Open

    Chris Gotterup's interview after winning Genesis Scottish Open




    Højgaard sealed the second qualifying place after finishing tied for fourth place with the already exempt Matt Fitzpatrick on a 12-under total of 268.

    Schmid claimed the last spot available in The Open ahead of Andy Sullivan thanks to his superior position in the Official World Golf Ranking after finishing tied on 6-under 274 along with the exempt Harry Hall, Tom Kim and Adam Scott.

    To see the final field for The Open at Royal Portrush, click here.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 13, 2025

    Winner's bag: See clubs Gotterup used to win Genesis Scottish Open for second TOUR title

    Winner's Bag
    Image for article.
    Jul 13, 2025

    Jordan Spieth and wife Annie welcome third child, Sully

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 13, 2025

    Peterson leads suspended third round in lightning-delayed ISCO Championship

    Daily Wrap Up
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW