ISCO Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
The ISCO Championship is set to take place at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. The tournament features a purse of $4 million and will be played on a 7,056-yard, par-70 layout. Harry Hall claimed victory in last year's event, chipping in on the third hole of a five-man playoff.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 5-7 p.m., Golf Channel (4-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App)
