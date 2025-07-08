PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
ISCO Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

Harry Hall wins dramatic five-man playoff at ISCO Championship

    The ISCO Championship is set to take place at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. The tournament features a purse of $4 million and will be played on a 7,056-yard, par-70 layout. Harry Hall claimed victory in last year's event, chipping in on the third hole of a five-man playoff.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m., Golf Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 5-7 p.m., Golf Channel (4-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App)

