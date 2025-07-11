Links newcomer Chris Gotterup ties course-record 61 at calm Genesis Scottish Open
Highlights | Round 1 | Genesis Scottish Open
Written by Paul Hodowanic
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Chris Gotterup spent Tuesday preparing for links golf conditions, but not at The Renaissance Club.
Without a tee time in the Genesis Scottish Open pro-am, Gotterup drove into town to play the famous North Berwick West Links, a favorite among players and caddies who are often welcomed to the historic course during the annual TOUR stop just up the road.
Gotterup was giddy to see it. Rained out when he tried to play it ahead of last year’s Genesis Scottish Open, the American was intent on squeezing in a little bit more links golf. It’s why he didn’t hesitate to make the long trip over to Scotland, despite not having a spot in The Open Championship next week.
“If someone tried to design that at home, they'd get killed,” Gotterup said of "The Pit," North Berwick’s famous 13th hole with a stone wall that divides the fairway and green. "But it's really cool.”
“How often do I get to come over to Scotland and play golf?” Gotterup added. “So I'm gonna do it every time I can."
It could’ve been just two rounds if things didn’t go well, as was the case last year. Instead, Gotterup finds himself with a legitimate chance to extend his time across the pond for another week, in the lead after two rounds.
Gotterup tied the course record at The Renaissance Club on Friday with a bogey-free 9-under 61, moving to 11-under and two shots clear of Harry Hall in second. A win would get Gotterup into The Open next week, but he can settle for less. With three spots still to be filled at Royal Portrush, Gotterup just needs to finish among the top three players not otherwise exempt. He’s four shots better than the next player fighting for a spot.
“I have a flight booked to California and I'm gonna play (the Barracuda Championship),” he said, “(but) if whatever unfolds, I'd love to cancel that flight.”
Gotterup’s only experience playing links golf came at last year’s Genesis Scottish Open, a missed cut. But the 25-year-old New Jersey native has been playing well as of late. He’s made eight of his last nine cuts on the PGA TOUR, with six top 25s (but no top 10s). Luckily, the golf felt much more American than linksy for much of Friday’s second round. Playing with hardly a breath of wind, Gotterup was able to point and fire at most flags, which he did admirably well. Gotterup curled in a 45-footer for his first birdie of the day at No. 2, but his next four birdies came from inside 12 feet. He added a 29-foot birdie at the ninth to make the turn in 6-under 29, then added another birdie at the tenth to start a push to shoot 59.
The one true links shot he hit was his approach at the 13th, which caught the right slope on the undulating green and settled within 8 feet for another birdie. By the time he reached the 15th, Gotterup was 9-under for the round, needing one more birdie to shoot the course record and two birdies for a 59. He was unable to do either, but his 61 was good enough to push himself well into the lead alone.
“I didn't really cross my brain at all,” Gotterup said of the possible 59. “I thought 10 (under) would be cool, I've never shot 60. I think this is probably my lowest round in tournament golf. I mean, yeah, it would be cool, but I didn't get there, so it doesn't matter.”
What does matter is what the round could mean. Alongside the chance to play The Open, Gotterup is fighting for a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs. He intends to play every week until the end of the Regular Season to try and qualify. At No. 88 in the standings, he’s within striking distance but in need of a good week.
It’s been a good start to the links season for the newcomer. Can it be an even better finish?