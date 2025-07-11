PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Genesis Scottish Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

Latest

All-time best shots from Genesis Scottish Open

All-time best shots from Genesis Scottish Open

    Written by Staff

    The Genesis Scottish Open, featuring a $9 million purse, is underway from The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The course measures 7,282 yards and plays to a par of 70. Last year's champion Robert MacIntyre won his national open by one stroke over Adam Scott in dramatic fashion.

    Chris Gotterup carded a 61 to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at 11-under. Harry Hall sits at 9-under while Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick and Marco Penge finished three back. Rory McIlroy carded a 65 to be among the group at 7-under, four off the lead.

    MacIntyre and Justin Thomas both added late birdies to jump inside the cutline, while world No. 5 Collin Morikawa leads the notables to miss the cut.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon, GOLF Channel; noon-3 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ (Streams 1-2):

    • Saturday-Sunday:
      • Stream 1 (featured groups): 5:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
      • Stream 2 (featured group): 3:45 a.m.-3 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

    See how to follow this week's ISCO Championship here.

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    Featured groups (Stream 1)

    • 5:25 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Martin Couvra
    • 6:40 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose
    • 9:30 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman

    Featured group (Stream 2)

    • 3:50 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Justin Thomas
    • 8:35 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark
    • 9:55 a.m.: Jack Knapp, Victor Perez

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 11, 2025

    Gotterup leads a refreshed Åberg among others at Genesis Scottish Open

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jul 11, 2025

    Draws and Fades: Åberg rounding into form as live option in Scotland

    Draws and Fades
    Image for article.
    Jul 11, 2025

    MacIntyre battles to make cut in home event, Morikawa leads big names to miss cut in Scotland

    Latest
    R2
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    2

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T6

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T6

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T6

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T12

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T12

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW