Genesis Scottish Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
Written by Staff
The Genesis Scottish Open, featuring a $9 million purse, is underway from The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The course measures 7,282 yards and plays to a par of 70. Last year's champion Robert MacIntyre won his national open by one stroke over Adam Scott in dramatic fashion.
Chris Gotterup carded a 61 to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at 11-under. Harry Hall sits at 9-under while Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick and Marco Penge finished three back. Rory McIlroy carded a 65 to be among the group at 7-under, four off the lead.
MacIntyre and Justin Thomas both added late birdies to jump inside the cutline, while world No. 5 Collin Morikawa leads the notables to miss the cut.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon, GOLF Channel; noon-3 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ (Streams 1-2):
- Saturday-Sunday:
- Stream 1 (featured groups): 5:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Stream 2 (featured group): 3:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured groups
SATURDAY
Featured groups (Stream 1)
- 5:25 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Martin Couvra
- 6:40 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose
- 9:30 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman
Featured group (Stream 2)
- 3:50 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Justin Thomas
- 8:35 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark
- 9:55 a.m.: Jack Knapp, Victor Perez
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.