9H AGO

Genesis Scottish Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff

    The Genesis Scottish Open, featuring a $9 million purse, will be played at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The course measures 7,282 yards and plays to a par of 70. Last year's champion Robert MacIntyre, won his national open by one stroke over Adam Scott in dramatic fashion.

    A four-way tie of Nico Echavarria, Jake Knapp, Sepp Straka and Victor Perez sit tied on top after Round 1 in Scotland with 6-under 64s. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler finished at 3-under, three back, while world Nos. 2 and 3, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, respectively, finished at 2-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon, GOLF Channel; noon-3 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ (Streams 1-2):

    • Friday
      • Stream 1 (featured groups): 3:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
      • Stream 2 (featured group): 3:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 4:15 a.m.-3 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Featured groups (Stream 1)

    • 3:28 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
    • 3:39 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood, Connor Syme
    • 8:43 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Adam Scott

    Featured group (Stream 2)

    • 3:17 a.m.: Aldrich Potgieter, Ryan Fox, Justin Rose
    • 8:54 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa, Martin Couvra

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jul 10, 2025

    Draws and Fades: Hovland, Schauffele show early appeal at Genesis Scottish Open

    Draws and Fades
    Image for article.
    Jul 10, 2025

    Longtime caddie Sanders finally gets his shot at DICK’S Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 10, 2025

    Q&A: Morikawa shares strategy behind equipment switches at Genesis Scottish Open

    Equipment
    R1
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    T1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T1

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T1

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T5

    GER
    M. Siem
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    SCO
    C. Hill
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T9

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*

    T9

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*

    T9

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T9

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T9

    KOR
    T. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T14

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T14

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F
