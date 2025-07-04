John Deere Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
The John Deere Classic returns to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The tournament features a purse of $8.4 million and is played on the 7,289-yard, par-71 course.
Doug Ghim carded a second-round 68 to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend at John Deere. Those one back include Max Homa, defending champion Davis Thompson, Brian Campbell, David Lipsky and Emiliano Grillo. Among those at 10-under, two off the pace, include Si Woo Kim and Camilo Villegas.
Third-round tee times have been moved up to anticipated inclement weather and will start between 8:45-11 a.m. ET, in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., GOLF Channel; 1-4 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
- 9:05 a.m.: Justin Lower, Chris Kirk, Matt Kuchar
Featured Groups
- 9:16 a.m.: Jeremy Paul, Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen
- 10 a.m.: Taylor Moore, Eric Cole, Zach Johnson
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 16 (par 3)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.