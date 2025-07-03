PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

John Deere Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

All-time greatest moments from John Deere Classic

All-time greatest moments from John Deere Classic

    The John Deere Classic returns to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The tournament features a purse of $8.4 million and will be played on the 7,289-yard, par-71 course.

    Doug Ghim took the first-round lead with a 9-under 62 at TPC Deere Run. He leads by one over Max Homa and Austin Eckroat. Rickie Fowler carded a 6-under 65 to finish three off the pace heading into Friday while defending champion Davis Thompson finished at 3-under 68.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Friday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    • 8:18 a.m.: Karl Vilips, Nico Echavarria, Tom Kim
    • Bonus coverage when morning groups finish:
      • Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Jake Knapp

    Featured Groups

    • 8:29 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Jason Day, Lucas Glover
    • 8:40 a.m.: Adlrich Potgieter, Ben Griffin, Michael Thorbjornsen
    • Bonus coverage when morning groups finish:
      • Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im
      • Chris Kirk, J.T. Poston, Michael Kim

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jul 3, 2025

    John Augenstein es líder parcial del Explore NB Open

    espanol
    Image for article.
    Jul 3, 2025

    Augenstein holds first-round clubhouse lead at suspended Explore NB Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 3, 2025

    Ghim sets pace at John Deere with 62, early lead over Homa, Eckroat

    Daily Wrap Up
    R1
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    D. Ghim
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    A. Eckroat
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T4

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T4

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T4

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T8

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    JPN
    R. Hoshino
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F
