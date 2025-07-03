John Deere Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
The John Deere Classic returns to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The tournament features a purse of $8.4 million and will be played on the 7,289-yard, par-71 course.
Doug Ghim took the first-round lead with a 9-under 62 at TPC Deere Run. He leads by one over Max Homa and Austin Eckroat. Rickie Fowler carded a 6-under 65 to finish three off the pace heading into Friday while defending champion Davis Thompson finished at 3-under 68.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Friday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
- 8:18 a.m.: Karl Vilips, Nico Echavarria, Tom Kim
- Bonus coverage when morning groups finish:
- Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Jake Knapp
Featured Groups
- 8:29 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Jason Day, Lucas Glover
- 8:40 a.m.: Adlrich Potgieter, Ben Griffin, Michael Thorbjornsen
- Bonus coverage when morning groups finish:
- Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im
- Chris Kirk, J.T. Poston, Michael Kim
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 16 (par 3)
