Third-round tee times moved due to inclement weather at John Deere Classic

    Due to potential inclement weather, third-round tee times and coverage for the John Deere Classic have been moved earlier on Saturday. Round 3 tee times will start between 8:45-11 a.m. ET at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10 tees. See the full weekend forecast below.

    • Saturday: Hot and humid conditions with highs around 90° F. The chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase late Saturday afternoon and continue into the evening as a cold front approaches from the west. Storms could be strong with gusty wind and heavy rainfall.
    • Sunday: The front will slowly move through the state, with chances for showers and a few thunderstorms in the early afternoon before drier conditions return for the rest of the day.

    John Deere Classic

