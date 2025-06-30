John Deere Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2
The John Deere Classic returns to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The tournament features a purse of $8.4 million and will be played on the 7,289-yard, par-71 course.
Davis Thompson returns to defend his maiden TOUR victory. Luke Clanton, who made his pro debut earlier this season, and Michael Thorbjornsen, who earned his TOUR card after finishing No. 1 in PGA TOUR University in 2024, are heading to a familiar venue, looking to better their past success after they both finished runner-up to Davis last year at TPC Deere Run. Other players returning to Illinois in the hopes of improving their FedExCup ranking include Rickie Fowler, Max Homa and Si Woo Kim.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 16 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 16 (par 3)
