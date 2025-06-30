John Deere Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

Davis Thompson returns to defend his maiden TOUR victory. Luke Clanton, who made his pro debut earlier this season, and Michael Thorbjornsen, who earned his TOUR card after finishing No. 1 in PGA TOUR University in 2024, are heading to a familiar venue, looking to better their past success after they both finished runner-up to Davis last year at TPC Deere Run. Other players returning to Illinois in the hopes of improving their FedExCup ranking include Rickie Fowler, Max Homa and Si Woo Kim.