1H AGO

John Deere Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

1 Min Read

Latest

All-time greatest moments from John Deere Classic

    The John Deere Classic returns to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The tournament features a purse of $8.4 million and is played on the 7,289-yard, par-71 course.

    Defending champion Davis Thompson closed with back-to-back birdies to shoot 67 and take a one-stroke lead into Sunday at John Deere. A four-way tie of Max Homa, David Lipsky, Emiliano Grillo and Brian Campbell finished at 14-under, one off the pace.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., GOLF Channel; 1-4 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SUNDAY

    Marquee Group

    • 8:55 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Michael Thorbjornsen

    Featured Groups

    • 8:45 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Ryo Hisatsune
    • 11:15 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Sam Stevens

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R3
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    A. Eckroat
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T6

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T6

    COL
    C. Villegas
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    T10

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T15

    USA
    Z. Blair
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*
