John Deere Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
The John Deere Classic returns to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The tournament features a purse of $8.4 million and is played on the 7,289-yard, par-71 course.
Defending champion Davis Thompson closed with back-to-back birdies to shoot 67 and take a one-stroke lead into Sunday at John Deere. A four-way tie of Max Homa, David Lipsky, Emiliano Grillo and Brian Campbell finished at 14-under, one off the pace.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., GOLF Channel; 1-4 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
- 8:55 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Michael Thorbjornsen
Featured Groups
- 8:45 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Ryo Hisatsune
- 11:15 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Sam Stevens
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 16 (par 3)
