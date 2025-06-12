Scottie Scheffler gives U.S. Open field a glimmer of hope, how will he respond?

Although Scheffler is famous for living in the present and separating from golf when he’s at home, he’s a maniacal competitor who arrives at each tournament with the intent of winning. While some in his position Friday morning might concern themselves with the cut line, Scheffler will certainly eye a run toward the leaderboard’s first page – and position himself for a weekend run at his first U.S. Open trophy. The New Jersey native made his U.S. Open debut at the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, with his sister Callie on the bag, and he missed the cut – even though he was a college player at the time, the result burned inside him. He expected better. It served as fuel for the next year’s U.S. Open, where he finished T27 at Erin Hills and earned low amateur honors. (It’s a rare positive memory for Scheffler, competitive golf-wise, that doesn’t involve a trophy.)